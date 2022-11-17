Drew Barrymore elates fans as she returns to show following absence The star had been out sick

Drew Barrymore is back in action! Following an unexpected departure from The Drew Barrymore Show, she is back on her hosting duties.

The star had been forced to take a week off of her show following a COVID-19 diagnosis, but on 17 November, she returned in good spirits.

The star came back in full swing, reuniting with her "news squeeze" Ross "Rossy" Mathews and jumping right into the Drew's News section of the show.

Drew is surely happy as can be to get back to work and her routine, as in an update from her bout with COVID-19, when she revealed she had finally tested negative, she said that the toughest part was resting after spending so much time consistently on the go.

In a video posted to Instagram where she is recording from her home, she said: "Hi everyone, I just wanted to give an update so you can hear me and see me. I'm pretty much symptom free."

She added: "Just really relaxing and taking it well," explaining that: "I've drank a ton of water and chicken soup. Lots of vitamins, lots of electrolytes. No sore throat, no headache, no sniveling. Tight chest, gone. I feel perfectly normal."

The star gave a glimpse of what entertained her during quarantine

Ironically, she said that all the resting up even fatigued her a bit, detailing how it was a hard adjustment from her usually packed and busy schedule.

She explained: "[I'm] a little fatigued from all the rest. I think my body is like 'Wait a minute, you've been on infinite percent, and then you went down to basically zero,' I think that's probably been the hardest adjustment."

Drew recently announced her show now is "the fastest growing show in daytime television"

Still, she added: "I feel really cleared out, extremely, like a vacuum cleaner has been put inside my entire body. And I feel great."

Fans were eager to know she was feeling better and would be back on their screens in no time, with her co-host Ross writing: "LOVE YOU!!! We missed you SO much!!!" as fans wrote: "Aww sweet Drew, we are so happy to hear you’re recovered and doing better!" and: "You're the bestest Drew Barrymore!" as well as: "I'm relieved to hear you're feeling better!"

