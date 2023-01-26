Dr. Jennifer Ashton teases 'exciting things around the corner' - leaving fans intrigued The GMA3 star usually works alongside Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes

Dr. Jennifer Ashton has had an eventful start to the year, with her main co-stars on GMA3 - Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes - on leave following their affair.

MORE: Good Morning America stars' jaw-dropping wedding photos - Jennifer Ashton, Amy Robach and more

However, there has been a lot for Jennifer to look forward to too, as she teased in her latest Instagram post.

On Thursday, the 53-year-old shared a photo of herself on a shoot in Los Angeles, alongside a cryptic message. It read: "Exciting things around the corner... this was a GREAT photo shoot for one of my 2023 big projects! Will keep you posted!"

VIDEO: GMA3 welcome back a much-loved host - but who is it?

Loading the player...

She then went on to tag her glam squad, writing: "makeup by @veronica4makeup Hair by @nikkimalone69 @shlomimorwigs @ dsmags @colorguy7 Photo by @jpatrickphoto Skirt by @cynthiarowley #womenshealth #better."

POPULAR: Amy Robach's GMA3 stand-in reveals difficult health diagnosis live on air

MOST READ: Meet NCIS star Sean Murray's family - all you need to know

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many wondering what the news could be. "Looking forward to the great news!" one wrote, while another remarked: "Gorgeous! So happy for you." A third added: "Congratulations on an exciting 2023!"

Jennifer has had a lot going on of late, and is currently fronting GMA3 alongside sub hosts Rhiannon Ally and DeMarco Morgan.

Dr. Jennifer Ashton teased some exciting news - but what is it?

It's not known when and if Amy and T.J. - who are good friends of Jennifer's - will return to the popular ABC daytime show.

ALSO POPULAR: Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin moved out of $27million townhouse - where does he live now?

MOST READ: Fans express disappointment at NCIS Hawai'i over star's long leave

Amy and T.J. were two of the guests at Jennifer's intimate wedding to husband Tom Werner in November. The TV medic's big day took place at New York City's Harmonie Club in Manhattan, while the reception was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art 's ancient Temple of Dendur.

HELLO! was given exclusive photos from the special day, and it looked like a great time was had by all. Other GMA stars in attendance included George Stephanopoulos and Lara Spencer.

Jennifer Ashton is a fan favorite on GMA

Just ahead of her wedding last year, Jennifer took some time off work and was given a special send off by Amy and T.J. The pair surprised her live on the air with a cart full of Sugarfina's Sugar Lips candy specially made for her.

MORE: Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie unite with Today crew to bid bittersweet NBC farewell

MORE: Salma Hayek's sultry bathtub photo might be her most stunning yet

"We're very excited for you and wish you all the best," Amy said on the show. "It's going to be a very exciting weekend, a lot of things to celebrate."

The ABC News anchor shared a clip capturing the moment on her social media and penned: "What a SWEET pre-wedding surprise from my @abcgma3 @ajrobach @officialtjholmes family! Thank you to @sugarfina for this amazing 'kiss'….

"My ABC @goodmorningamerica family has been with me through the best of times and the worst of times over these past 11 years, including people who work in different buildings, behind cameras, writers, producers, crew, security, stylists… you will never know how much I appreciate you."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.