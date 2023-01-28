Nicole Kidman joined by celebrity friend in new video from waterside set The Moulin Rouge star is already back to work

Nicole Kidman is having the time of her life while on the set of her latest project, Lioness, and gave her fans a glimpse on social media.

The actress is currently filming in Mallorca, Spain, and was joined by one of her famous co-stars in a fun clip they shared while at a marina. Find out who in the video below!

The Paramount Plus series is being helmed by Taylor Sheridan of the Yellowstone franchise fame, with Nicole also acting as an executive producer.

Lioness is based on a real-life CIA program, and per IMDB, the plot reads: "A young Marine is recruited by the CIA to befriend the daughter of a terrorist group in order to bring down the organization from within."

The first season will have eight episodes, and the cast includes Laysla De Oliveira, Jill Wagner, Zoe Saldaña, and Sam Asghari.

Variety's exclusive report says: "Kidman will play Kaitlyn Meade, described as 'the CIA's Senior Supervisor who has had a long career of playing the politics game.

Nicole will produce and star in the series

"'She must juggle the trappings of being a woman in the high-ranking intelligence community, a wife that longs for the attention she herself can’t even give and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she’s found herself on.'"

The actress departed for work on the show soon after the holiday season ended, which she was able to spend reunited with her family.

Her husband Keith Urban had returned to Australia after completing his North American leg of the The Speed of Now World Tour.

It's the star's first project since spending the holidays with family

Their daughters, Sunday and Faith, were also part of the festivities and while they've separated to fulfill their work commitments once again, their daughters often come along, with Keith in the past even gushing about having his girls on the road with him.

