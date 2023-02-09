Today Show hosts' live celebration causes a stir among fans The Third Hour hosts brought out the bubbly

It was definitely a champagne-popping moment for the hosts of the Third Hour of Today on Wednesday's installment of the morning show.

The four hosts, Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer, Craig Melvin, and Sheinelle Jones, discussed one of the day's hottest topics – tickets to Beyoncé's newly announced Renaissance tour.

The quartet dove into whether one of their own, Sheinelle, was able to score herself any seats, and sure enough, she definitely did.

Al immediately kicked off the conversation in a sensational way, upping the drama by also pointing out that she had been sending them updates the entire time she tried to book tickets.

"The question on America's mind: did you get those tickets?" he asked, cueing a drum roll that Dylan punctuated by adding: "Look at her face, what do you think?"

It was clear that the very excited Sheinelle came out on top, and Craig immediately exclaimed after she answered in the affirmative: "Bring out the champagne!"

Sheinelle was able to score herself tickets to Beyoncé's comeback tour

While it was definitely a fun and enjoyable moment of morning TV, their fans were a bit more conflicted about it, given that many of them couldn't say the same for themselves.

"Tix are way too expensive for normal folks," one bemoaned while another added: "Dang… still waitlisted. Happy for you though!"

Some joined in on the celebration, sending a slew of applause emojis while leaving comments like: "Good job! You four are the very best!" and: "A success well deserved and an occasion worth celebrating."

Fans around the world have been eagerly awaiting the chance to purchase Renaissance tour tickets of their own, which have gone on sale for limited audiences so far.

The singer's new tour is in support of her 2022 album of the same name

The tour is her first since 2018's On The Run II Tour with her husband Jay-Z, and her first solo outing since The Formation World Tour in 2016 and her record-setting night at the Grammys this Sunday.

