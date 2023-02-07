The Daily Lowdown: Beyonce shares major tour update after making Grammy history

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing Beyonce sharing a major tour update after she made history at Grammy's at the weekend.

Not only that, Offset denies fighting with Quavo and Chloe Bailey lands a major role alongside Olivia Colman and Woody Harrelson. Take a listen to today's episode below...

Beyonce has added more dates to her upcoming Renaissance tour after over half a million eager fans joined online queues to purchase tickets in the general sale. The superstar, who will kick off her first solo tour in six years in May, has extended her run in the UK after the huge demand, adding a third and fourth date at London's Tottenham Hotspur stadium. It’s not yet known if the singer will add more shows for other cities in the UK including Cardiff and Edinburgh. The sale comes just days after Beyonce made history at the Grammy Awards when she became the most-awarded artist in the recording academy's history. Bey won four awards across the evening including Best Dance/Electronic Album for her 2022 release Renaissance and Best R&B Song for Cuff It.

Offset has denied he had a fight with fellow Migos rapper Quavo at the Grammys after the Takeoff tribute performance. Reports of an incident began swirling after Offset did not join Quavo on stage to perform the song Without You in memory of the late rapper, with TMZ stating that there was a physical altercation backstage between them. However, Offset, who is married to fellow rapper Cardi B, took to Twitter to bluntly deny a fight occurred. Takeoff, the third member of Migos, sadly died when he was shot in November outside a bowling alley in Texas, he was 28 years old.

Chloe Bailey is set to star in the upcoming film adaptation of the Tony Award winning musical Girl From the North Country. The singer, who is one half of R&B sister-duo Chloe and Halle, will play the leading role of Marianne in the film which is based on the songs of music legend Bob Dylan. Some big names are starring alongside Chloe including Academy Award winner Olivia Colman and Woody Harrelson, who will play Marianne's parents. The original play is written by Conor McPherson and has been performed on stage in the West End and Broadway. Chloe said on Twitter that being a part of the stunning cast was exciting and surreal.

Move over Austin Butler because Matthew McConaughey will voice Elvis Presley in an upcoming series for Netflix. The Academy Award-winning actor has lent his voice to the series titled Agent Elvis which is an adult animated series depicting a fictionalised version of the King of Rock n Roll's life. Agent Elvis was co-created by Elvis' wife Priscilla Presley and will land on the streaming platform in march.

And Chester Bennington's vocals are set to appear posthumously on a previously unheard Linkin Park track. The late singer, who tragically died by suicide in 2017 aged 41, will perform on the song Lost, which has been taken from the rock band's Metora archives. Linkin Park announced the news on social media and shared a short clip of the track, which was recorded in 2002 around the time of their second studio album. The band will officially release the song on 10th February.

