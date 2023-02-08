The Daily Lowdown: Ozzy Osbourne reacts to major achievement amid health battle

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing Madonna hitting back at her critics and Ozzy Osbourne reacting to his major achievement following his recent health battle.

Also on today's podcast, Michael Jackon's estate is in negotiation to sell off the interests in the late singer's back catalogue for a record-breaking amount. Take a listen to today's episode below...

Madonna has responded to criticism she faced after making a surprise appearance at the Grammy Awards. The global superstar took to the stage to introduce Sam Smith and Kim Petras before their performance of Unholy and her appearance sparked plenty of discussions online.

Madonna took a strong stance about the comments stating that she was in the firm glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in which she described as opposed to celebrating women passed the age of 45. The Vogue singer added that she has never apologised for the creative choices she's made nor for the way she looks and is not about to start.

Michael Jackson's estate is nearing the end of a history-making deal to sell half of its interests in the singer's back catalogue for just under a billion dollars. Sony is thought to be negotiating a deal with MJ's estate and an unknown financial partner to acquire the remaining assets which include music revenue, the MJ Broadway Musical and the upcoming biopic for a reported $900 million. Variety states that if the deal goes through, it will be the biggest date in the music catalogue market. Sony and CBS were already the sole home of Michael's music catalogue but the interests in his estate have been carefully handled by his family and long-term attorney, John Branca, in the years since his death in 2009.

Ozzy Osbourne has responded to his recent double Grammy win. The Black Sabbath frontman said in a statement that he felt lucky and blessed to work with some of the greatest musicians in the world and to have been awarded Best Rock Album at 65th annual; ceremony. The heavy metal icon added that winning Best Metal Performance was equally gratifying. Ozzy's good news comes at a good time for the musician after he announced he was being forced to retire as a result of his long-term health battles and cancelling the remainder of his tour dates in the process.

Steps star Claire Richards is working on a solo album. The singer, who rose to fame as one-fifth of the popular 90s group, told The Sun that taking part in ITV's The Masked Singer spurred her on to create more music as an individual artist. Claire added that work on her solo album is well underway due to Steps work being on hold and that she's planning for a 2023 release.

And the replacement for James Corden's Late Late Show has been revealed. CBS is planning on filling the late night TV slot with a reboot of the Comedy Central game show @midnight. The new version is set to fill the gap on CBS after the Gavin and Stacey star steps down from his hosting gig in the Spring. The Talkshow host announced he was quitting the show at the end of 2022 after 8 years and shared his plans to relocate back to the UK.

