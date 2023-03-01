Jeremy Clarkson's future on ITV revealed after Meghan Markle backlash The broadcaster presents Who Wants to be a Millionaire?

Jeremy Clarkson's future as host of Who Wants to be a Millionaire? has been addressed by the boss of ITV in a new interview.

The broadcaster's CEO, Carolyn McCall, spoke to US publication, Variety, for a profile in which she addresses Jeremy's future on the programme. The comment comes shortly after the backlash to his column in The Sun about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in which he said he "hated" Meghan Markle.

Jeremy will host the upcoming series which has already been recorded

Carolyn explains that while Jeremy is contractually tied to an upcoming series of the gameshow, which has already been filmed, any future negotiations are not in place. Addressing Jeremy's comments directly, she said: "We don't endorse that in any way... there's no place for that on ITV."

An ITV representative told HELLO!: "As we have said before, ITV has a further series of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? contractually commissioned {which has now recorded}, and no further commissioning commitments beyond that currently."

The column has since been taken down and Jeremy apologised in a lengthy statement on social media, admitting he was "mortified."

"So I'm going to try and buck the trend this morning with an apology for the things I said in a Sun column recently about Meghan Markle. I really am sorry. All the way from the balls of my feet to the follicles on my head. This is me putting my hands up. It's a mea culpa with bells on."

Jeremy apologised to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the backlash

He continued: "I was mortified and so was everyone else. My phone went mad. Very close friends were furious. Even my own daughter took to Instagram to denounce me."

"I therefore wrote to everyone who works with me saying how sorry I was and then on Christmas morning, I e-mailed Harry and Meghan in California to apologise to them too."

