Daisy Jones and the Six: 6 musical TV shows that are a must-watch 

Daisy Jones and the Six has finally been released – and fans of the book have been delighted by the show – particularly the outstanding soundtrack from the fictional band. While we're loving the Amazon Prime Video show, there are some incredible musical shows to watch if you love your drama or comedy with a side of singsong! Check out our top picks…

Daisy Jones and the Six

With some genuine earworms and songs that sound, within reason, to be legitimate hits, the show nailed convincing us that they could have indeed been a hugely popular band back in the day. With the first three episodes already released, we can't wait to see what's coming up next – and if you really can't wait, you can check out the whole soundtrack on Spotify!

WATCH: The new Amazon series stars Riley Keough and Sam Claflin

Loading the player...

Galavant

Love some period comedy hijinks? The show, which follows a hero named Galavant and his adventures with his sidekick Sid, only lasted for two seasons before it was cancelled. It enjoyed poking fun at itself along the way and often broke the fourth wall with its laugh-out-loud moments – and even starred the likes of Kylie Minogue and Vinnie Jones!

My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

One of the most successful musical TV shows follows a woman named Rebecca who decides, on a whim, to move to California to woo her former flame Josh, going to some lengths to try and make him interested in her. The show deals with more serious themes including mental health, parenthood and sexuality.

MORE: 5 upcoming must-watch shows you need to add to your streaming list

MORE: Outlander star reveals next TV show following show cancellation - and we can't wait

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

After an earthquake occurs while having an MRI, Zoey Clarke is suddenly able to work out her family and friends' deepest thoughts through the medium of song – which she called heart songs. As such, Zoey uses her powers to help them out.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

The story follows the high school where High School Musical was filmed after they decide to put High School Musical on as their school show. The very meta, fly-on-the-wall show is surprisingly funny and charming, and of course, stars Olivia Rodriguez before she became a worldwide superstar. Be ready to listen to Wondering for days after listening to this one!

Glee

How could we have missed this one from the list? Glee had its moments, sure, but no TV show has ever quite done anything like it before or since. Set at McKinley High, the story follows a group of misfits as they form a glee club, often using the week's song themes to express what is going on in their personal lives – with plenty of satire along the way.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.