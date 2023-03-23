Exclusive: Jay Blades talks reuniting with King Charles for future project after The Repair Shop visit The monarch appeared on the BBC show in 2022

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades has revealed whether he will be reuniting with King Charles for a future project after the pair joined forces for a very special episode of the BBC programme.

In an exclusive interview in this week's HELLO! Magazine, the restoration and TV host admitted that although Charles appeared in a special episode of the series, which was filmed when he was the Prince of Wales, the monarch's schedule may be a barrier to any upcoming collaborations.

Jay began: "I don't know if it's down to me. It's a bit above my pay grade because when I was working with him, he was the Prince and now he's the King. He has a lot more responsibilities now and his timetable will be even busier."

But it seems Jay is quite keen to keep close contact with Charles and even opened up about his desire to be involved in the coronation. Speaking about the 700-year-old Coronation Chair that is being restored, Jay admitted he would have "loved" to have been a part of the process.

Jay and King Charles have built up a bond

"The people working on that will be the crème de la crème," Jay told HELLO! "I cannot wait to see what the chair looks like. I would have loved to have been involved in it, but I never got the phone call. That's all right, though – there were probably loads of people ready to jump on board."

Charles visited the iconic BBC barn in October 2022 to visit Jay and the rest of the Repair Shop team in Will Kirk, Steve Fletcher and Kirsten Ramsay. The episode was produced to mark the BBC's centenary, and fans loved the monarch's surprise appearance, with many hailing the episode as "inspirational" and Charles as "enchanting" when it aired.

King Charles, who was Prince of Wales at the time, visited The Repair Shop in 2022

One shared: "If you have to watch any TV this year, watch the Repair Shop with King Charles. Utterly enchanting," while a second posted: "King Charles on the Repair Shop, what a thrill. Seems like a right chap."

A third penned: "Wonderful episode of Repair Shop with King Charles. Has a wicked sense of humour just like his mother," and a fourth added: "The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit is just top notch telly."

