The Apprentice: who is the series 17 winner? Did Rochelle or Marnie win on The Apprentice?

The Apprentice 2023 has finally concluded, and after a tense finale, we have our winner and Lord Alan Sugar's new business partner! With just Rochelle and Marnie left in the popular, the heat was on for the £250,000 investment, so who took the money home? Find out here and warning, spoilers ahead…

After a very tense final episode, it was revealed that Marnie was the winner of the competition after the series finale saw the remaining contestants attempt to launch their business, with Rochelle hoping to open a chain of hair salons while Marnie wanted to open a boxing gym.

WATCH: Marnie and Rochelle launch their business in The Apprentice finale

Loading the player...

After a very tense finale, Marnie was revealed as the winner. The gripping episode saw the remaining contestants attempt to launch their business, with Rochelle hoping to open a chain of hair salons while Marnie wanted to open a boxing gym.

Both remaining candidates made a final effort to pitch their business plans to Lord Sugar. Rochelle and Marnie put forward compelling arguments, leaving the business tycoon with a tough decision. But it was Marnie who reigned champion and she was thrilled with the news.

MORE: The Apprentice: Where is Claude Littner? Real reason he's not on the show

MORE: Lord Sugar ditches former The Apprentice winner weeks after latest series ends

Marnie, left, won the 2023 series

After being congratulated by her opponent and all three judges, Marnie and Rochelle left the boardroom and shared a hug. Marnie said of her huge win: "What an incredible opportunity and moment for a girl like me to get to a place like this and become Lord Sugar's business partner. It feels strange to even say that, but I'm not going to stop saying it because I am so happy."

Before the episode began, Marnie shared some photos from their finalists' photoshoot to mark the all-female finale. She captioned the post: "Just two women gunning for a better life.

The winner will be setting up her own boxing gym

"We may be in competition at this moment, but the truth is, I'm in awe of Rochelle. I look at everything she has achieved as a mum, a business owner and most importantly as a woman and I can't help but admire her."

She captioned the post: "Just two women gunning for a better life. We may be in competition in this moment, but the truth is, I'm in awe of Rochelle. I look at everything she has achieved as a mum, a business owner and most importantly as a woman and I can't help but admire her."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.