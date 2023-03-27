Grace: Viewers point out confusing plot hole in new episode John Simm and Richie Campbell are back for a third series

ITV's Grace returned for the second episode of series three on Sunday evening but viewers were quick to point out a confusing plot hole. At the beginning of the episode, viewers were shown the immediate aftermath of a traffic collision.

One character, Carly Chase, could be seen getting out of her car and sitting at the side of the road before making a worried phone call to a loved one. After a police officer approached her to take a breathalyser test, she was informed that she had failed the test and was immediately arrested.

However, fans at home noticed that upon her arrest, the PC referred to her as Carly, without her having given her name to the officer. Some picked up on this plot hole, with one person tweeting: "She never gave her name then though did she?? #Grace."

Episode two of Grace aired on Sunday evening

A second echoed this, asking: "How did the police man know her name when he arrested her for failing the breath test? He never asked #grace." Others agreed, with a Twitter user replying underneath: "My thoughts entirely and breath tests taken longer than that. Is this the usual standard of this programme?"

A fourth meanwhile wrote: "She had barely said 2 words to him and they weren't her name," as a fifth added: "I said that too!!! She had literally only been conscious for 20 seconds!!!"

Series three of Grace began earlier this month

Meanwhile, series three has gone down well with fans overall. Episode two's synopsis, 'Dead Man's Grip', reads: "Grace and Branson are called to the site of a tragic road traffic collision where an unexpected discovery suggests more to the case than meets the eye."

John Simm and Richie Campbell are back as the leading detective duo, but viewers can look forward to seeing other stars, too. Zoe Tapper (Liar, Big Boys Don't Cry) is back to portray Cleo Morey, Line of Duty's Craig Parkinson returns as DS Norman Potting, while Laura Ephinstone plays DS Bella Moy.

