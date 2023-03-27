Call the Midwife shares very exciting news about Trixie - and fans will be thrilled How lovely does this Call the Midwife announcement sound?

Call the Midwife might be over until the upcoming Christmas special, but that doesn’t mean that fans can’t get their fill of the town of Poplar! The show has shared some very exciting news for fans - and we don’t know about you, but we can’t wait!

Although plenty of fans have already visited the show’s hugely popular tour, it has been revealed that a new gallery is opening in 2023, meaning that there is even more to discover from the world of midwifery - including a very special addition from Helen George’s character, Trixie.

WATCH: Helen George talks about her wedding dress for the series finale on Call the Midwife

Loading the player...

The announcement read: "NEWS!! Our Official Call the Midwife Tour is opening a brand new gallery on 28th April!! Been on our official tour yet? Well there's never been a better time to go. Our new and exclusive exhibition space is opening at the Historic Dockyard Chatham - and it will feature new stories, sets, costumes, props, unique artefacts and a brand new gallery to house them all! And guess what - you'll even be able to see Trixie's gorgeous wedding dress!"

Fancy seeing Trixie’s stunning wedding dress in real life? The new part of the tour will be open from 28 April, and tickets are available here.

Ready to return to Poplar?

Speaking about the update to the tour, commercial director of Chatham Historic Dockyard Trust, Olivia Horner, said: "It’s wonderful to have Trixie’s wedding dress on display in our brand new Call the Midwife gallery here in Chatham.

"We know that visitors will enjoy seeing the iconic dress worn by Trixie at her wedding to Matthew; the culmination of a heartfelt romance."

DON'T MISS: Meet the Call the Midwife cast and their real-life children

MORE: Call the Midwife star Helen George reveals fears over future on show

We'd love to see where it is filmed

Taking to Facebook, one fan replied: "Brilliant, we are booked to go in May, can't wait," while another person added: "Would love to go on one of these tours! But it’s quite far away for us. Wish it was closer. I’d love to do this!" Will you be taking a trip to Poplar yourself?

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.