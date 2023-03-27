Coleen Nolan broke down in tears on Loose Women on Monday while opening up about her sister Linda's heartbreaking update on her cancer journey.

The presenter and singer appeared on the panel alongside Ruth Langsford, Janet Street-Porter and Brenda Edwards to discuss the news that Linda's cancer had spread to her brain. Watch the video below to see Coleen bravely opening up to her co-stars.

Coleen Nolan breaks down in tears discussing sister Linda



Coleen was visibly upset as she spoke about her sister, telling her fellow panellists: "I'm so sick of it. It just attacks my family all the time, and I know a lot of people go through it but selfishly, you think of yourself. And I'm scared of crying because I don't think I'll stop."

The Loose Women presenter spoke shortly after Linda herself revealed the devastating news on Good Morning Britain earlier in the day. The 64-year-old, who has untreatable secondary breast cancer, told hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley: "I've always been open about my treatment and what's happening in my life."

Linda shared the sad update on GMB

She went on: "I just want to tell you, from me, that sadly my cancer has now spread to my brain, which I only found out on Monday. It's obviously very frightening because there isn't much help for brain cancer at the moment, apart from radiotherapy, which I'm going to be having."

Linda also explained to Richard and Susanna that she will be undertaking treatment with a new chemotherapy drug for the disease which has only been in use for a year. "But the hope is that this new drug, which they are hailing as a 'wonder drug', will do wonders for me, please god."

Coleen opened up about her sister's treatment

Coleen spoke about the treatment Linda will face, adding that the family hopes it will give her "as much time as possible." The Nolan family have suffered devastating times over the years caused by the disease. Bernie Nolan died of cancer in 2013 while Linda's sister Anne has had breast cancer twice.

Linda's difficult journey with cancer began in 2006 when she learned she had breast cancer. She was then diagnosed with cellulitis and lymphedema in her arm in 2007 and secondary cancer on her pelvis in 2017. In March 2020, Linda was told that her cancer had affected her liver and so underwent chemotherapy until September that year.

