Alison Hammond breaks social media silence amid alleged 'blackmail' ordeal

Alison Hammond returned to Instagram on Sunday following an alleged blackmail plot which reportedly saw her hand over thousands of pounds and a BMW.

Taking to the social media platform, the 48-year-old TV presenter broke her silence by sharing an upbeat selfie alongside the likes of her This Morning co-star Holly Willoughby, Spice Girl Emma Bunton and All Saints singer Nicole Appleton.

The presenter at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards

Alison appeared in high spirits as she beamed for the camera alongside her pals. For the special occasion, the presenter could be seen wearing a relaxed outfit which she teamed with a pair of oversized hoop earrings.

In her caption, the star penned: "Girl therapy night! Needed that [red heart emoji] @hollywilloughby @emmaleebunton @shishib".

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to lend their support, with one writing: "The best kinda therapy," while a second remarked: "Such a line-up of beautiful & successful ladies. Enjoy your evening girlies."

"Stay smiling Alison. We're all behind you," noted a third, a fourth added: "Now THAT is squad goals!" and a fifth simply commented: "You are one of a kind Alison!! Big hugs and love."

Alison shared a selfie

Alison's latest update comes after the TV presenter became embroiled in a rather sinister blackmail plot. According to The Sun, the 48-year-old presenter called the police after a man threatened to spread lies about her if she didn't hand over large sums of money.

The West Midlands police said in a statement: "We are investigating an allegation of blackmail of a woman in her 40s. We take reports of this kind very seriously and our inquiries are progressing swiftly."

On Saturday evening, a 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of blackmailing the ITV star. The following evening, police said the man had been released on conditional bail.

Last week, The Sun reported that the man in question is thought to be a former friend of Alison's. The TV personality is yet to make a statement regarding the case.

