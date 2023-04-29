NCIS star Michael Weatherly, 54, reveals tragic death of younger brother - details

Former NCIS star Michael Weatherly has paid tribute to his younger brother who sadly died on April 20 2023.

"My younger brother Will Weatherly shed his mortal coil on April 20th, 2023 and now continues his journey through the universe," Michael, 54, shared with fans, alongside a picture of the two of them as young boys playing on the beach.

"He always liked to travel. As difficult as it is to say goodbye- for friends and family- we know there is a smile with his memory. Rest in peace, brother," he concluded.

He is one of six siblings including four half-sisters, but he has kept his family life private, although in March vacationed with his rarely-seen sister leigh. He took to Twitter to share several videos and pictures of his time in Asia.

"Thailand is wonderful," he tweeted to his 463,000 followers earlier in February with a video of a tuk tuk driving through the crowds.

Michael is a father to daughter Olivia, ten, and son Liam, nine whom he shares with his wife Bojana Jankovic. Michael also has an older son August, 26, whom he shares with his ex-wife Amelia Heinle.

Michael's niece and goddaughter is Alexandra Breckenridge has also established a name for herself in the world of acting and has become a huge Netflix star thanks to her role as Mel Monroe in Virgin River.

© Getty Michael with wife Bojana

Michael played Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo for 16 years on NCIS before deciding to bow out in 2016, however he is often at the center of rumors that he may return.

Earlier in 2023 he shared a throwback that showed the dad-of-three having an animated conversation with his co-stars Emily Wickersham and Sean Murray, who play Ellie Bishop and Timothy McGee in the series.

© CBS Miichael shared this throwback with fans

Making fun of himself, he wrote in the caption: "'And that's the story about how I ended up wearing this tie!' (⁦@EmilyWickersham⁩ and ⁦@SeanHMurray patiently enduring one more in the endless babblefest)."

Nothing has ever been comfirmed, however there hadveeen rumors of a potential spin-off show starring both Michael and Cote following the cancelation of NCIS: Los Angeles.

Read more HELLO! US stories here