Blake Shelton announces big news after emotional The Voice farewell involving wife Gwen Stefani and fellow coaches

The former The Voice coach is already moving on to newer things

Blake Shelton is the kind of cowboy you can't keep down for long, and after wrapping up a 12-year run on The Voice, he's already bouncing back with new projects.

It was announced that the singer, 46, would be teaming up with showrunner Lee Metzger, known for The Voice and Legendary, to launch a new production company.

VIDEO: Cassadee Pope picks Blake Shelton on The Voice

Called Lucky Horseshoe Productions, it came about following their time spent together on the NBC singing competition, which Lee executive produced for 13 of its 23 seasons.

They also collaborated on Blake's Barmageddon, which aired on the USA Network, which also featured The Voice host Carson Daly and WWE star Nikki Reed.

MORE: Blake Shelton's The Voice co-star Niall Horan reveals true feelings on his exit

"I'm excited to partner with my longtime friend and creative rainmaker Lee Metzger," Blake told Variety in a statement about the news.

© Getty Images Blake quit The Voice to spend more time with his family

"He was one of the first people I met at 'The Voice' and working together currently on 'Barmageddon'. We've always been in sync on ideas and projects that interest and excite us," he said, before quipping: "So long as Lee doesn't screw this up, it's going to be great."

Lee echoed the same sentiment, adding: "Over the years of working with Blake, we've created some incredible TV moments, now with the success of 'Barmageddon,' we've realized we have a creative point of view that an audience loves to watch."

MORE: Blake Shelton reacts to Gwen Stefani's unexpected news that will disrupt their family dynamic

"I'm looking forward to producing our own brand of entertainment and years of success with Blake. Besides, now that he's left 'The Voice,' it's not like he has anything better to do."

© Getty Images The singer teamed up with an executive producer from The Voice for Lucky Horseshoe Productions

The God Gave Me You singer was given a memorable send-off from the show on Tuesday's season 23 finale, which he had been a part of since the very first season, receiving serenades from all contestants who won for Team Blake.

Some of his previous fellow coaches were also in attendance, including close friend and OG coach Adam Levine, while wife Gwen Stefani made a surprise appearance after the show at a wrap party in his honor.

MORE: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's kittens run wild in epic games room inside family mansion – watch

Carson gave him a fond farewell by officially retiring the "Blake Shelton Jean Jacket," emblazoned with the numbers of all the seasons he'd won over his decade-long run.

© Getty Images He passed the torch to Niall, who won the 23rd season

It was announced last week that for the show's upcoming 24th season, Blake's spot on the show will be taken by Reba McEntire, with Niall Horan, the season 23 champ, returning for another turn.

John Legend will also return for another stab at victory, while Gwen will also be back as a coach, her seventh time on the NBC singing competition.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb discuss emotional 'end of an era' live on air

Back in October, Blake released a statement about his departure, saying: "I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after next season.

© Getty Images Gwen will return to the NBC show for season 24

The "Honey Bee" singer then went on to thank some other very special people. "I've made lifelong bonds with Carson [Daly] and every single one of my coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.