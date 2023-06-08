What's happened to Michael Strahan? GMA viewers ask the same thing

Michael Strahan is a familiar face on morning TV as host of Good Morning America, so when he's absent he is sorely missed.

The star has been missing from GMA this week and while his replacement, Rebecca Jarvis, is doing a stirling job standing in for him, fans want to know when he'll be back.

In numerous posts across social media both by himself and the show, viewers have commented on his whereabouts, wondering where he is.

His absence comes after an exciting week for the ABC show as Michael announced a new addition to the GMA family.

At the end of the show, ahead of the weekend, he revealed that one of their own had welcomed a baby girl. Michael announced: "Great news for the GMA family," before confirming that one of their senior producers, Brittany Berkowitz, had given birth to a girl named Emerson.

One of Michael's teen daughters will be heading to college in North Carolina

He added that despite arriving five weeks early, "Everyone is happy and healthy," and his co-hosts for the day, George Stephanopoulos and Eva Pilgrim shared their support too.

As a father-of-four, Michael will be no stranger to baby announcements, although his children are now all grown up.

© Photo: Getty Images The GMA star with his family on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

In fact, his two youngest, twins Sofia and Isabella, are about to leave home for college. Isabella has earned herself a place at the University of South California and Sophia is headed for Duke University in North Carolina.

The news will be a bittersweet pill for Michael to swallow as his "babies" leaving home will make him an empty-nester. Last year, he said he was "not ready" for his twins to grow up.

© Getty Michael has been absent from GMA this week

At the time, Michael took to Instagram, to post proud snapshots of Sophia and her date who were heading off to prom. He captioned the image: "I was not ready for this moment to see one of my babies go to prom! @sophialstrahan looked beautiful with her date Sebastian at #Prom! @michaelstrahanbrand."

Michael is likely now spending as much time as possible with his kids - and it could be the reason he's stepped away for a few days.

© Kevin Mazur Michael is a proud dad to twins Isabella and Sophia and two other children too

Family is very important to him and during his break from GMA he updated fans with a sweet post about his late dad. Alongside photos with his father, he wrote on Instagram: "I love and miss my dad every day and being a father is the greatest gift either of us ever had. I was lucky to learn from the greatest!

"Today I would like to share in honor of #FathersDay, @michaelstrahanbrand and @riteaid have come together to give one lucky Father or Father figure a free makeover! I know this act of kindness is something my father would be smiling down upon.

"Now it’s your turn to enter the #DadisRadSweepstakes for a chance to win a confidence makeover from Michael Strahan™ for your father or your father figure."

