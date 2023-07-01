Sex and the City's Kristin Davis shares fears over Kim Cattrall cameo as Samantha Jones

Kim will reprise her role as Samantha Jones in the season two finale of And Just Like That

And Just Like That… Kristin Davis has broken her silence over the news that Kim Cattrall will be making a cameo in the second season of the hit HBO series, acknowledging that she hopes fans won't be "disappointed".

"We didn’t really want the information out,” the 58-year-old actress who has played Charlotte York in Sex And The City and the spin-off for almost 20 years, adding: "We wanted it to be a surprise."

The actress went on to say that they hoped the appearance would be "such a lovely thing for the fans," because "we know how much Samantha means to the fans".

© Getty Images The cast of "Sex And The City," Season 2 Clockwise from top left: Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker in 1999

"We were trying to figure out a way to do it, and we just thought, ‘Oh, well, this is a great solution and we want to make the fans happy," she told Australia's TODAY program, before adding: "And then it leaked and then there’s all this drama that leaked with it and then we’re like, ‘Oh, God, [it's] not really what we were wanting.' But I hope now that it won’t be disappointing after the amount of drama that has been about it."

Kim will appear as her iconic character, Samantha Jones, for the season two finale of Max’s revival of HBO’s Sex and the City, And Just Like That…

As reported in Variety, Kim will only appear in one scene, and did not see or speak to the stars of the series, including Sarah Jessica Parker, or showrunner Michael Patrick King, during filming of the scene which will be a phone conversation between Samantha, who had moved to London, and Sarah's Carrie Bradshaw.

Samantha will be seen on screen.

© Getty Images The cast of SATC in an early episode of the show

In season one of the Max reboot, it was revealed that Carrie and Samantha were estranged, and in the season one finale they arranged to meet in person to reconcile after the death of Carrie's husband, Mr. Big (Chris Noth).

In real life Sarah and Kim had a public falling out a few years ago that emerged after Kim refused to reprise her role in the planned Sex and the City 3 movie, which ultimately wasn't made.

© James Devaney Kim (far right) shot the first and second movie

Following the news, Sarah said that it was "fun and exciting" to bring back the former cast members.

Telling the MailOnline: "We've been really thoughtful about the ways in which we’ve approached characters that hadn’t been around, the ways we have invited actors back. It’s been really fun and exciting and certainly nostalgic, but I think more than that, it’s been a lot of joy."

© James Devaney Kristin, Sarah Jessica and Cynthia Nixon reunited for the new series in 2021

Season two of And Just Like That... will also see the return of John Corbett as Carrie's ex-boyfriend Aidan Shaw for a substantial, multi-episode arc, as well as Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes.

In the original series, furniture maker Aidan was a character with whom many fans believed Carrie should have married; she instead wed Mr Big, but at the end of the first episode of And Just Like That, he died and the show followed her grief as she rediscovered life as a widow.