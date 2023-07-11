BBC Breakfast viewers share frustration over technical blunder

BBC Breakfast viewers have shared their frustration over a recurring technical blunder on the current affairs programme.

Taking to Twitter, viewers who have tuned into the show in recent weeks have complained that they are unable to watch their local news due to a mix-up with the regional bulletins.

While the programme is broadcast nationally, viewers are provided with the latest updates on news, travel and weather for their local region throughout the show.

© BBC Ben Thompson and Sally Nugent hosted the show on Tuesday

MORE: BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood set for exciting new career move

During Tuesday's programme, which was hosted by Sally Nugent and Ben Thompson, one viewer tweeted: "No @BBCBreakfast @BBCNews - once again, we are not interested in the London news in the Midlands!!!" while another added: "Someone pressed the wrong button - we have BBC London #bbcbreakfast."

Other viewers have experienced similar issues over the past few days, with one person tweeting: "Not sure what the point of today's #BBCBreakfast regional news is. It's just national stories from Manchester," while another added: "Any #BBCBreakfast regions with their own regional news today?"

© @benthompsontv Ben Thompson stood in for regular presenter Jon Kay

A third person commented: "#BBCBreakfast Ok BBC why do you keep showing us BBC London instead of BBC North West? Twice now! lol."

This isn't the first time that viewers of the programme have complained about the technical issue in recent months.

Back in June, host Sally Nugent addressed the problem during an episode of the show, warning viewers about issues with the local bulletins. She said: "Time now to get the news, the travel, and the weather where you are this morning. Some of the programmes might be affected by regional industrial action."

© Danny Lawson - PA Images Jon Kay and Sally Nugent usually present the programme from Monday to Wednesday

Sally was referring to the journalists working across BBC Local who went on strike for 48 hours over the BBC's plans to reduce local radio services across England. 1000 journalists participated in the strike, which followed industrial action that took place in March, as well as stalled negotiations with the BBC.

The strike came just a week after BBC journalists passed a vote of no confidence in the BBC Local senior leadership team.

The technical blunder comes amid big changes for the Breakfast presenting team as both Jon Kay and Nina Warhurst have taken time off from the programme.

In a statement posted to Instagram on Sunday night, Jon revealed that he will be away from the red sofa for the next two weeks as he enjoys a pre-planned break from the show to spend time with his family.

© BBC Jon Kay is taking a pre-planned break from the show

READ: Jon Kay announces break from BBC Breakfast to spend time with family

"Enjoying some extra sleep and long-planned annual leave with the family, so no need to set my alarm clock tomorrow morning," the 53-year-old wrote. "Back on the red sofa with my BBC Breakfast family in Salford in two weeks' time."

Meanwhile, business presenter Nina Warhurst is currently on maternity leave having welcomed her third child, a baby girl, earlier this month.

WATCH: Jon Kay and Sally Nugent reveal Nina Warhurst has welcomed third child

The happy news was announced on BBC Breakfast, with Jon revealing that the newborn's name is a "work in progress".

© BBC Breakfast Nina Warhurst and her husband Ted welcomed their third baby in July

Nina, who is married to caterer Ted, later shared an update and said the family are "all well and loved up".