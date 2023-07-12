Kelly Ripa has always joked that her daughter Lola, 22, is notoriously private, so much so that she doesn't like it when her mom shares photos of her on social media.

However, the aspiring singer gave her mom permission to post online about her for a very exciting reason at the start of the week, and Kelly couldn't be prouder!

The LIve star took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a preview of Lola's latest music video for her song, Divine Timing, which will be released on Friday.

Alongside the footage, the former Hope and Faith actress wrote: "So proud."

Lola looks to be carving out a career in the music industry following her graduation from New York University earlier this year.

Kelly Ripa shared her pride over daughter Lola's upcoming single

This is her second song, her first, Paranoia Silverlining, came out in 2022, and received rave reviews from fans, as well as her mom and her famous friends.

Lola studied music at college and even spent a semester in London, where she no doubt was inspired further by the notorious music scene in the UK capital.

The 22-year-old has had an exciting few months, having recently returned home from Greece, where she enjoyed a vacation with her mom and dad, Mark Consuelos.

After Kelly shared photos on social media of their vacation, Lola responded, writing: "The best travel buddies... and roommates!"

© Kevin Mazur Kelly Ripa and daughter Lola are incredibly close

Lola has a close bond with her parents, and moved back home with them at the start of the year. The property is close to where Kelly and Mark work at Live, and resembles a grand hotel, complete with a foyer and a lift to take the family up to the rooftop garden.

Despite growing up in beautiful homes, Kelly and Mark's children are incredibly humble and have been raised with strong work ethics.

Kelly Ripa's family at their home in New York City

Touching on the way their children are during a chat with Daily Mail, the doting mother said of her children's upbringing: "We want to raise productive people who are thoughtful and selfless."

The star added: "I wanted to raise good, caring, generous, thoughtful people who are professional, who are polite, who don't expect the world handed to them."

© Instagram Kelly and Mark Consuelos on their recent Greek vacation

Her mom and dad are incredibly supportive, and she previously opened up about valuing their opinion when it comes to her music.

Chatting to People last year, she said: "They love it. My parents are the last people to sugarcoat anything when it comes to my singing. They are going to tell me if it sounds bad! So when I saw they had a good reaction and liked it, I felt reassured."

© Patrick McMullan Kelly and Mark have been hosting Live together since April this year

Along with Lola, Kelly and Mark are also parents to sons Michael, 26, and Joaquin, 20. Michael is a talented actor living in Bushwick, Brooklyn, while Joaquin is studying at the University of Michigan. He was the first of Kelly and Mark's children to leave New York City to study, choosing to do so in another state.

