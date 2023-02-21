AGT: All Stars judge Simon Cowell lost for words following 'dangerous' moment in penultimate show The final airs on NBC next week

America's Got Talent: All Stars aired its penultimate episode on Monday night, which saw all 11 finalists give it their all with incredible performances ahead of the finale next week.

One performance in particular from aerialist Aidan Bryant left judge Simon Cowell speechless after his dangerous act. See what the judge had to say in the video below…

WATCH: Simon Cowell lost for words following ‘dangerous’ moment in penultimate show

Loading the player...

The 18-year-old was the last contestant to take to the stage on Monday and after dedicating his performance to his late grandmother, who recently passed away, he wowed the audience and judges alike with his incredible skills.

The self-taught aerialist was met with a standing ovation after flying through the air without a safety net while attached to a strap that hung from the ceiling.

While Heidi Klum said Aidan was in a "different league of aerialism", Howie Mandel added: "You combine such stunning danger with elegance and grace and contortion and dance. I have never seen anything like that in aerialism before. You just set the bar."

Aidan stunned viewers with his epic performance

Simon went on to say that Aidan's performance reminded him of when gymnasts in the Olympic games give such an incredible performance that they are awarded all tens by the judges.

"I have never, ever, ever on a movie, on this show, anywhere, seen anything so incredible as that and so dangerous and so brilliant and so well-coordinated," Simon said.

MORE: How much does Simon Cowell make from America's Got Talent?

MORE: Inside America's Got Talent judges' luxurious homes: Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell & more

"I literally turned around a second ago, and I said, ''Who do you think's going to win?' I think you've just completely changed everything after that performance. Really. That was amazing."

The judges were blown away by Aidan's performance

Viewers at home were equally as impressed by the death-defying performance and took to Twitter to praise the contestant.

One person wrote: "Wow, Aidan!!! On the edge of my seat. Brilliant performance!!!" while another added: "Wow Aidan Bryant just did it all right there it was amazing."

A third commented: "Aidan is the greatest aerialist you’ve seen on @AGT #AGTallstars."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.