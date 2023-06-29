Jennifer Aniston shares rare glimpse inside multi-million dollar bedroom for this heartwarming reason

The award-winning actress is lives in Bel-Air with her three adorable dogs

Jennifer Aniston is relatively private when it comes to her personal life but delighted fans at the start of the week with a rare glimpse inside her home in Bel-Air.

The Hollywood star took to Instagram to share an adorable clip from her bedroom, as her pet dog Lord Chesterfield lay relaxing in her bed.

Jennifer's room resembles a hotel, complete with mood lighting, off-grey blinds and co-ordinating furniture, as well as a plush couch and side table.

VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston shares a glimpse inside her bedroom

The Friends actress lives in a beautiful home that she helped co-design. She collaborated with designer Stephen Shadley to transform the 1970s property into the perfect Californian retreat for herself and her four-legged friends.

In a previous interview with Architectural Digest, she told the publication: "The house has a rather glamorous, old-fashioned Hollywood quality. I can just imagine the Rat Pack stopping by; someone is playing the piano, and people are laughing in the next room."

© Instagram Jennifer Aniston on her balcony at her multi-million dollar home

The Morning Show star went on to explain that her home was just like a "big hug".

She said: "It's like a big hug. People can get so distracted by static, I love the silence here."

© Instagram Jennifer's secluded hilltop mansion boasts impressive views of Bel-Air

Other perks of Jennifer's property include an outdoor swimming pool, a games room, a 24-seat dining room and a kitchen complete with a pizza oven and a wine cellar.

The Hollywood star has worked hard to transform her home into a 'zen' space

As well as Lord Chesterfield, Jennifer's newest dog, the star is also the proud owner of Sophie and Clive. She loves dogs and previously had a beautiful pooch called Dolly, who sadly passed away aged 14 in 2019.

Jennifer has honored Dolly by creating a sanctuary in her memory in her garden, complete with a beautiful wind chime reading "In Memory of Dolly." She also had a dog called Norman who died aged 15 in 2011 from old age.

© Raymond Hall Jennifer Aniston helped co-design her home

The star has paid tribute to Norman in the form of two tattoos.

The first tattoo is located on her right foot in cursive writing, spelling out Norman's name.

Jennifer Aniston's huge pool in her garden

The second is a 11:11 on her wrist, which she got more recently in 2018. It represents the date of her birthday, February 11, and also the year - 2011 - that Norman passed away. The number is also known as symbolising good luck.

