The Today Show always like to keep viewers on their feet, and this certainly was the case on Thursday's episode!

During the Third Hour segment, to mark National Lazy Day, the anchors were joined by fitness coach Vicky Justiz, founder of the Daily Thrive app.

The segment got off to a hilarious start as Al Roker attempted to introduce Vicky to the audience, while Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones got the giggles and started laughing while sitting on their exercise mats on the floor.

During the workout - to mark National Lazy Day - Craig in particular struggled with the moves, which can be watched in the footage below.

The NBC star was less than impressed at the high intensity of the workout, and joked: "Some producer's going to lose their job!"

The Today stars are all incredibly close, and the workout segment highlighted their friendship once again, with Al hilariously roasting Craig at one point during his struggles with the exercise task.

In fact, Craig previously opened up about his friendship with the Today stars during an interview with HELLO! When asked about everyone's sense of humour, he said of Al: "Al is so funny. He's also so quick-witted. Some of it is born from his encyclopedic knowledge of everything.

"He's wit smart. That's also because he's been around longer. He knows more because he's seen and experienced more. He's as kind as he is funny."

He added of Savannah Guthrie: "Her sense of humor is high brow. She's quite bright so her humor is quite bright too. She's very, very funny."

Away from work, Craig - who has been a co-anchor on Today's Third Hour since January 2019, having joined NBC's Today back in August 2018, loves nothing more than spending time with his family.

The TV personality shares children Delano, born in 2014, and Sybil 'Sibby', born in 2016, with wife Lindsay Czarniak. The couple met when they were both working at NBC4 in 2008 and tied the knot in 2011.

Craig loves nothing more than being a father and opened up about being a dad-of-two in a blog post for People shortly after his daughter's arrival.

"Paternity leave has also given me the chance to reflect on priorities. Like many of you, one of life’s greatest challenges for me has become unplugging from the noise that consumes so much of our lives," he shared.

"Resisting the urge to check a timeline, news feed, clever tweet or email even while on paternity leave has been difficult, but I've actually been proud of my ability to stay present. Not every day or all day, but certainly better than when I'm on the clock."

