GMA anchor cries on the air discussing personal experience with recent disaster

Like many others around the country and the world, the anchors of Good Morning America were left devastated upon learning of the wildfires raging throughout the Hawaiian island of Maui, with nearly 100 lives lost and over 1000 missing.

The morning news show dedicatedly reported on the disaster since news first broke on August 8 and it was declared a federal major disaster.

On the latest edition of GMA, weekend anchor and correspondent Gio Benitez reported on the wildfires from Hawaii itself, and got emotional when unpacking his own personal experience with the situation.

"You know, I've been watching here as Maui transforms from this island paradise to an island in crisis," he told hosts Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, and George Stephanopoulos.

"And I've just got to say, the strength we are witnessing here, on the island right now, is truly remarkable," he added.

Robin, on a more personal note, asked him about how he felt about the situation, given the fact that he was vacationing in Maui itself when disaster struck and he went straight to work.

"How are you?" she asked, and Gio, 37, couldn't hold back the feeling of grief as his eyes welled up with tears and his voice quivered with emotion.

"It's incredible to see the spirit of 'Aloha' play out in real-time," he said, apologizing for choking up, adding: "We were watching as so many people came together.

"They dropped everything to help each other. And that was incredibly inspiring to witness here. In the midst of all this sadness, we're really seeing all of these people lift each other up."

Robin tenderly responded: "Thank you for your vulnerability, it's a strength," and fans responded to the emotion with supportive comments of their own.

"I love how Robin said, that vulnerability is a strength," one said, and another added: "I just love everyone on GMA….they make my day!!! I love their honesty!" with a third saying: "He's a beautiful soul," while a fourth gushed: "One of the reasons we love Gio. He's genuine."

The town of Lāhainā has been the most affected by the wildfires, with a majority of the lives lost from the region. Damage caused by the wildfires are estimated at $6 billion, and while an exact cause is yet to be determined, the fires have been profilerated by the dry, gusty conditions created by high-pressure areas north of the island state combined with the effects of Hurricane Dora.

