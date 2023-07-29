Robin Roberts delivers retirement news as she bids farewell to GMA colleague with emotional message

The Good Morning America host has been a contributor on the show herself since 1995

Robin Roberts used her social media platform for a bittersweet reason on Friday as she shared news about Good Morning America which received an outpouring of support from viewers.

The GMA anchor delivered a message on Instagram in which she revealed a shake-up to the show as a popular member of the crew is retiring after an unbelievable 44 years with ABC.

Robin posted a snapshot alongside cameraman, Scott Snyder, and wrote: "Scott Snyder has been a remarkable camera operator with ABC for 44 years. Tomorrow he is retiring.

"We’ve been blessed that most of his time has been with GMA. Scott’s professionalism, warm smile, and engaging personality have certainly added to the GMA family.

"We’re going to miss Scott and know he’s looking forward to spending more time now with his beautiful wife & 6 grandchildren! You know he’s special because who else could get George to photobomb you! Love you Scott."

© Gilbert Carrasquillo Robin adores her role on GMA

Scott received an outpouring of messages from Robin's fans who commented: "How could he have worked 44 years?!! He looks about 44," and, "Wow. He must have started when he was 15. He don’t look old enough to have been there 44 years."

Many ABC hosts also showed their support with Deborah Roberts writing: "Scott, you’ve always brought sunshine and joy! we will miss you," and meteorologist, Ginger Zee, adding: "That is so beautiful yay Scott," while Lara Spencer chimed in with: "Scott we will miss you so much. Thank you for so many smiles and good times. We will miss you very very much."

© Instagram Robin is engaged to her longtime partner Amber

Even actress Jennifer Garner weighed in with a comment: "Congratulations, Scott! Have a happy and healthy retirement," she wrote as Scott replied: "Thanks Jennifer! And that’s the last thing I’m telling you."

It's been an emotional month for Robin who alongside the news about Scott, also rang in the 18th anniversary of her first date with her fiancee, Amber Laign, on July 21.

© Instagram/Robin Roberts Robin and Amber have been together for 18 years

In addition, it's been a year since Amber rang the bell in hospital after completing radiation treatment for breast cancer.

Robin announced their plans to finally tie the knot at the start of the year during a segment on GMA.

While speaking with author Gabby Bernstein about "saying yes" to things, she revealed that she and Amber were saying yes to marriage.

"I'm hesitating, because I haven't said it out loud yet," she started, before revealing: "I'm saying yes to marriage, we're getting married this year.

© Getty Robin has a lengthy career in broadcast journalism

"We've talked about it, but we'd put it off because she became ill. But it is saying 'yes' to that next chapter," she continued.

Her co-stars celebrated the news with her, with Ginger revealing she had "goosebumps" immediately after it cut to the weather following their segment.

© Instagram/Robin Roberts Robin is close to her GMA co-stars on and off screen

And when the show returned from commercial break, her co-host George Stephanopoulos admitted that it would be hard to move to the next segment without acknowledging the wonderful news.

"I cannot go straight to set, sorry, congratulations Robin," he gushed, alongside everyone else on set, continuing: "This is wonderful, wonderful news!"