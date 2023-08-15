Carol Kirkwood inundated with support after sharing grief over lost loved one

Carol Kirkwood has been inundated with messages of support from fans after sharing her returning grief following the loss of a loved one who died some time ago.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the BBC Breakfast weather presenter wrote: "Isn't it strange how grief just creeps up on you again .... when you least expect it ... long after someone has passed away xx."

Carol's post sparked a big reaction from her followers, who flooded the comments section with their own experiences of grief. One person wrote: "It never really goes Carol. Always somewhere lurking waiting to bite you on the bum when you least expect it. Usually at happy times. No escaping the price we pay for love. Take it easy," while another added: "It never leaves. You just learn to cope with the loss in your own way day to day then one day it hits you again. Take care, Carol."

A third follower commented: "It's weird, isn't it? Love and hugs to you."

© getty Carol Kirkwood is a weather presenter on BBC Breakfast

Thanks to her role on BBC Breakfast, Carol has amassed a legion of dedicated followers who are always there to support the star in both good times and bad.

The 61-year-old's fans were delighted for her when she announced her engagement to her partner Steve Randall last year.

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Carol Kirkwood and fiancé Steve Randall

The happy news was announced live on BBC Breakfast in May, when Carol was reporting the weather from the Chelsea Flower Show. Watch the moment in the video below.

WATCH: Carol Kirkwood confirms engagement live on BBC Breakfast

Reacting to the joyous announcement, one fan wrote on social media: "Excellent news. Carol is such a lovely person," while another added: "Watched it and was delighted! She is such a lovely lady and I am sure deserves all the happiness in the world."

Carol confirmed her engagement live on BBC Breakfast

Carol previously detailed her beautiful proposal in an interview with HELLO!. "It was a lovely, sunny day and we had taken a picnic with us, and we were sitting by the river, watching the boats going by," she began.

"I turned to say, 'What's wrong?' He was on his knee, and he proposed. At first, I thought he was joking, but he said, 'No no, I really do mean it, Will you marry me?' I said: 'Yes!! Of course!'"

MORE: BBC Breakfast star Sally Nugent announces 'incredible news' amid return to show

MORE: Carol Kirkwood's home life away from BBC Breakfast cameras

Speaking about Steve, who is a former police officer, Carol told Closer magazine: "My fiancé is very handsome. He's very kind and caring and he makes me laugh. Steve's a good cook too. He's all I could ever want. In my eyes he's perfect."

© Photo: Alamy Carol and Steve started dating in 2021

Carol's fiancé is every inch the doting husband-to-be and even wakes up when her alarm goes off at 2.45am to make her a cup of tea before she heads off to work.

"Even though I say to him every time, 'Don't get up, you go back to sleep,' he always insists on getting me my tea," she told The Mirror.

© Oliver Dixon/Shutterstock Carol is popular among BBC Breakfast viewers

Giving an update on her impending nuptials, she added: "I do want to get married again. We're very happy and we're loved up, and we're delighted to be together, but we haven't got a wedding date yet."

Sharing her hopes for the joyous day, she continued: "I think we'll have an intimate wedding. We don't want to just squeeze it in, we want it to be a celebration."