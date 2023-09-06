The Daily Lowdown: Ant and Dec reveal secret to their on-screen chemistry

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're talking about Ant and Dec winning big at the NTAs. The presenting duo also spoke to HELLO! backstage about the secret to their amazing chemistry on screen.

Not only that, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are officially divorcing and Drake gifts a fan a big sum of money at his recent gig in Las Vegas.

Ant and Dec have revealed the secret to their brilliant TV partnership after winning big at Tuesday evening's National Television Awards. The loveable duo picked up the award for best presenter for the 22nd year in a row, and told HELLO! backstage how they manage to keep the chemistry going after all these years. Elsewhere at the event, it was a big night for Sarah Lancashire after the Happy Valley star received an award for her performance in the BBC drama and also received a special recognition award. You can catch all of the highlights from the NTAs here.

© David M. Benett Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly at London's O2

Following previous speculation, it's been confirmed that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are officially divorcing after four years of marriage. The Jonas Brother singer filed legal paperwork to begin divorce proceedings on Tuesday in a court in Miami, citing that the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.

The papers were obtained by the Associated Press who then confirmed that the divorce was going ahead. The Jonas Brothers are currently on tour and last played a show on Sunday in Austin, Texas, when Joe was wearing his wedding ring. Sophie, who is known for her role in Games of Thrones, is yet to comment on the news.

© Matt Winkelmeyer Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas attend the premiere of 20th Century Fox's "Dark Phoenix" at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 04, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Charli XCX has responded to being featured in an EastEnders episode. The singer was clearly delighted with her reference in the popular soap after the characters Lily Slater and Ricky Mitchell had named their baby after the Boom Clap hitmaker. The video went viral online with fans loving the funny moment before Charli took to Twitter to repost the clip herself and wrote: "Shout out to my gays in the writer's room."

Drake had a big surprise for a fan at his recent gig when he gifted a lucky crowd member $50,000. The rapper was performing in Las Vegas as part of his It's All A Blur tour when he pointed out a sign in the audience which explained one fan had spent his furniture money on two of Drake's shows. Drizzy spotted the sign and clearly appreciated the fans' effort as he then said he was going to give him 50,000 dollars in return. The hotline bling rapper then said to the crowd that the sweet moment was what life is all about and that you never know what someone is going through.

© Getty Drake on stage in 2022

And it's been announced that Diddy is set to receive the Global Icon Award at this year's MTV Video Music Awards. MTV confirmed in a statement that the rapper, producer and business mogul will be honoured for his "unparalleled career and continued influence that has achieved unrivalled global success in music and beyond." Diddy is also set to perform at the gig for the first time since 2005. Other stars set to appear include Lil Wayne, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat and more. The VMAS is taking place on 12 September at New Jersey's Prudential Centre.