Robin Roberts sparked an unexpected exchange on GMA on Wednesday when her co-host, Michael Strahan, had some stern words for her - albeit in jest.

The ABC morning show teased their exclusive interview with The Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner, and Robin was clearly taken with the kind-looking contestant as he waved animatedly at the camera.

When they panned back to Robin, Michael and George Stephanopoulos in the studio, Michael jokingly berated the newlywed as he pointed out: "You're a married woman."

Robin quickly defended herself by clapping back: "I know but bless his heart. There's just something about him."

The upcoming dating reality TV series is a The Bachelor spinoff and is set to premiere on September 28, 2023 on ABC.

The participants are more senior and Gerry, 72, said during his appearance on GMA later in the show that he applied after his wife of 43-years died and his children urged him to find love again.

"I got nothing to lose," the Indiana native also told The New York Times during an interview. "People my age still fall in love,. People my age still have hope, and they still have vigorous lives."

Jason Ehrlich, an executive producer and showrunner for the show said the casting team were looking for someone unique, not what people would perhaps expect having watched the original The Bachelor.

"What we’re not looking for in a ‘Golden Bachelor’ is some sort of slick silver fox, who’s got all the money in the world," he said. "Private jetting from city to city, and doesn’t feel genuine or kind or warm or anything."

Jason added that it was Gerry's sincerity and tragic loss which drew them to Gerry.

His appearance on GMA won over the hearts of Robin and also her co-host, Lara Spencer, who interviewed him about finding love. While he couldn't confirm which of the 22 women he favored, he confessed there was a little drama along the way.

Love has been in the air on GMA recently with many of the cast and crew attending Robin's wedding to her partner, Amber Laign at the start of September.

The couple have been together for 18 years and finally made it official at a ceremony at their Connecticut home.

On return to the studios in New York following her nuptials and a dreamy honeymoon, Robin asked her co-hosts why nobody had ever told her how wonderful being married is.

