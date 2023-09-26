Sofia Vergara stuns in sun-soaked photos from reunion with AGT co-stars – but where's Simon Cowell?

Ahead of the America's Got Talent season 18 finals, which first will air on Tuesday night, September 26, and will then conclude with a results show the day after, the show's stars took some time to unwind.

Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel took off for a beautiful sun-soaked cruise on a luxury yacht together with some friends.

They were also joined by AGT host Terry Crews and his wife Rebecca King Crews, with Sofia and Heidi in particular sharing several photos from their outing.

© Instagram The America's Got Talent stars enjoyed a lavish outing together

One of the photos they posted even featured the three judges posing for a selfie together with the beautiful sunset and the Los Angeles skyline in the backdrop.

Fans left scores of heart emojis on the photos and adoring comments like: "Keep surrounding yourself with all of love and support from people who appreciate you!" and: "You are a nice team, good on you," as well as: "You have never looked more beautiful!!"

However, a few eagle-eyed followers noticed the lack of Simon Cowell, the show's head judge of sorts, and pointed it out in the comments section, saying: "Sofia, where's Simon??" and also: "But where is Simon?" plus: "Alright. Not trying to start anything. But where's Simon? And I'm jealous."

© Instagram Some fans noticed the absence of Simon Cowell, however

While there was no response as such from Simon or any of his other co-stars on why he wasn't present, it's more than likely that the English TV personality might be spending time juggling his various responsibilities with reality shows both Stateside and across the pond.

Back in August, just before the season's live shows began airing, Sofia, Heidi, and Howie reunited once again for a lavish house party.

Quite a few snippets from the celebration were shared between them, and while Simon was absent in the shots once again, his fiancée Lauren Silverman made an appearance instead.

She was seen in a video clip posted by Heidi where the two joined Sofia and English correspondent Terri Seymour for a walk through the expansive garden, which you can watch below...

The AGT judges have become close friends over the years, although none share a bond as tight as Sofia and Heidi, who are often seen partying together or just enjoying a regular girls' night out.

The Modern Family star sat down with fellow judge Howie on his podcast Howie Mandel Does Stuff last year to discuss her life and career, and while talking about feelings of security among the group, they both asserted that Heidi was "super secure, being a supermodel."

Sofia continued: "I feel like I'm secure. But imagine, being 50 and sitting next to a supermodel," talking about inherent comparisons between the two and how she had internalized some of them.

© Getty Images Sofia and Heidi, in particular, have become very close

Howie kept asserting that there was no comparison between the two, but Sofia responded: "I am beautiful, I am sexy, I am whatever you want. But you don't compare me to a supermodel."

She did add at the end: "I love having fun with her because I love her. And she's so stunning, I love her getting dressed to the nines every time."

