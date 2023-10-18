Al Roker left stumped by interruption from Today co-stars live on the air – take a look

Al Roker's weather forecasts on the Today Show have always proven to be a moment for not just enlightenment but the occasional levity, and his latest appearance was no different.

The 69-year-old was present during the Wednesday, October 18 installment of the show for his daily forecasts and while shedding light on the rising temperatures nationwide and was left stumped in the middle of his report.

Take a look below at the segment when Al was interrupted by his Today co-stars Craig Melvin, Hoda Kotb, and Savannah Guthrie, and how it left him a little dazed and (hilariously) confused…

What made the moment even funnier was the reaction of local New York meteorologist Maria LaRosa, who Al cut to after his report ended, and even she couldn't help cracking a smile.

Despite their frequent on-air teasing, Al and the rest of the Today Show line-up share a strong bond and are close friends both on and off the screen.

After taking some time off the show due to a series of health struggles in late 2022 and early 2023, Al spoke exclusively with HELLO! at the Hudson River Park Friends Luncheon this March about his relationship with his team.

© Getty Images The beloved Today weatherman has been with the network for decades

"The great part is that [we're] kind of like The Hard Rock Cafe, 'love all-[serve] all'," he said. "We're a family, so we take care of each other in times like this.

"I got to see it firsthand after my illness, and it's just what we do. That's why I love working with these folks. It's a real blessing, the power of positive thoughts and prayer. I'm living proof of that."

At the time, fellow meteorologist and Third Hour of Today co-anchor Dylan Dreyer stepped in for Al, and she spoke with HELLO! in January about their love for Al and his value.

© Getty Images Al is a big fan favorite among the lineup of Today hosts

"It's been so amazing and so special on so many levels to have Al return," she said. "We are a tight-knit family on the Today Show. What you see is what you get."

She spoke about the concern among the group when they learned the extent of Al's illness, having been hospitalized for blood clots which had traveled to his lungs.

© Getty Images In his absence, his Third Hour co-host Dylan Dreyer steps in

"I think there was a very real moment when we were all concerned," the mom-of-three added. "Not knowing what was going on and just praying and reaching out to find out information was hard. We were genuinely worried as friends."

She added: "When he started to get better, we were like, 'well, what does this mean? Is he gonna come back?'. Everyone kept saying that he would pull back and not work as much. I was like 'do you not know Al?'

© Shutterstock "The great part is that [we're] kind of like The Hard Rock Cafe, 'love all-[serve] all'. We're a family, so we take care of each other in times like this."

"The doctors fixed the problem," the 42-year-old gushed. "He's back to himself, he's making jokes. It's like when he beat cancer. He comes back and you forget it ever happened. He's such a trooper and he's better than ever. And now I get to sleep past 4 o'clock in the morning too which is an added bonus."

