The World News Tonight anchor is an incredibly popular member of the ABC team

David Muir's summer will have a celebratory ending as he faces a very special day. The ABC journalist has an exciting milestone in his sights which many of his fans may find surprising.

On September 1, David will mark nine years on World News Tonight after becoming the weekday news anchor and managing editor of the program in 2014.

It's hard to believe the host has been delivering the news on the show for almost a decade.

WATCH: David Muir shares glimpse of lavish home

David will likely let the milestone fly under the radar as the low-key star avoids fuss, especially when on-air.

He has been with ABC since 2003, when he first landed a role reporting the overnight program, World News Now. David went on to earn a position as the early morning anchor on World News This Morning.

Ten years later, he took a seat as a host on 20/20 alongside co-anchor Elizabeth Vargas. Since then, he's become one of the channel's most senior news anchors.

© Dimitrios Kambouris David is the face of World News Tonight

It's through hard work and determination that David has found himself at the top of his game. His passion for journalism was evident from a young age.

He built his own news station from cardboard boxes in his living room and never missed the evening news.

© Instagram David says he's grateful to his mom (pictured) and dad for supporting him from a young age

"I didn’t care. I thought Peter Jennings was the James Bond of evening news," he told People.

David spent any extra time he had interning and contacting news outlets to seek out work with them.

© Paul Bruinooge David's successes are often celebrated by his good friend Kelly Ripa

Speaking about his first position, he said: "I was 13 years old, I had written to the local news people in my town and they began writing back to me and that was my first visit to the TV station.

"I began interning, carrying the tripods, and the equipment. They hired me out of college. That was where my first job was, Channel 5 in Syracuse."

He added: "It paid off. I was so happy, I would fetch the Cokes out of the Coke machine. I'd sit there and study the anchors at the anchor desk."

Despite his parents' divorce, they continued to work together to help David's journalism dreams come true.

David opened up about dad, Ronald Muir and mom, Pat Mills, in an interview with Syracuse.com and said: "One of the images I won’t forget is my mother and my father driving me there on summer vacation or school breaks.

© Instagram When David isn't working he's at his home with his beloved dog Axel

"When most kids go off to do other things, I remember just begging them to take me to that TV station. I'm sure they dreaded it. Between the two of them, they had to get me there. To this day, I'm grateful they would drive me to 980 James St."