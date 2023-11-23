Call the Midwife shares new series 13 announcement after Helen George's future confirmed

Call the Midwife has shared a new update on the upcoming 13th series of the popular BBC period drama.

Taking to social media with an adorable snap of the Turner children, the show revealed that the cast only have one more week left of filming.

"Pssst! Heard the news? It's the last week of filming on Call the Midwife Series 13!!" the caption began.

"We snatched this gorgeous pic of the Turner children in their late-sixties finery to mark the very last week of this year's filming!.

"We love seeing Alice (Angela) sharing a secret joke with April (May) while a curious Ned (Teddy) looks on! The Turner children are actually SUCH good friends on set, and always look out for each other, much to the pride of their fake parents Stephen McGann and Laura Main! It was their last day on set, so there was much fun, and many hugs.

"They were taking part in a rather lovely sequence for episode 8....but of course you'll have to wait to find out what that is. Next stop..... end of filming!!!!"

The post ended with the reminder that the drama will return in December with a new Christmas special and will be followed by series 13 in January.

© Instagram The cast have one week left of filming

The update comes amid the confirmation of Helen George and Olly Rix's roles in series 13.

Both actors were rumoured to be leaving the programme in the upcoming season, however, HELLO! understands that this is not the case.

Helen's departure was first reported by The Sun, which claimed that her character, Trixie Franklin, decides to leave in the new series. The outlet also reported that Olly, who plays Matthew Aylward, had been written out of the scripts.

HELLO! understands that Helen is not leaving the drama at the end of season 13, and that Olly will appear in series 13, with the door left open for his character.

© Laurence Cendrowicz Helen George and Olly Rix will both feature in series 13

Along with Helen and Olly, fans can also expect to see the rest of the main cast in the upcoming episodes, including Linda Bassett as Nurse Phyllis Crane, Laura Main as Shelagh Turner, Stephen McGann as Dr Patrick Turner, Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne and Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan.

SEE: The cast of Call the Midwife cast and their real-life children

The new series is set in 1969 and will cover "complex medical and personal situations on the midwifery and district nursing rounds". Featuring stories from within the Sylheti and Nigerian communities and from around the docks, the show will cover health issues such as Tetanus, Cerebral Palsy, Congenital Hip Dysplasia, Porphyria and TB.

© Ray Burmiston Series 13 arrives in January 2024

With more babies being born than ever, "pressure on maternity beds remains extremely high across the country but Poplar is coping better than most due to the work of Nonnatus House and the popularity of home births under the auspices of the Sisters," the synopsis reads.