BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood thanks supportive fans following candid admission

BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood has thanked her fans after sharing a candid social media post about grief.

The 61-year-old weather presenter took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday and revealed that she had been hit with grief "creeping" up on her.

The post read: "Isn't it strange how grief just creeps up on you again .... when you least expect it ... long after someone has passed away."

Carol's fans were quick to show their support with one person writing: "Sending lots of love and hugs, Carol," while another added: "I don't believe it ever goes away, you just learn to live with it, and sometimes that is far more difficult than at others. Big hugs, Carol!"

On Tuesday, Carol returned to the social media platform to thank her followers, simply tweeting: "Thank you xxx," adding a red heart emoji.

Fans were quick to respond, with one person commenting: "Hope you're doing ok now Carol. Keep strong our loved ones will be looking down with a smile," while another added: "It never goes away Carol, & it does indeed hit you like a sledgehammer!"

This isn't the first time that Carol has opened up about feeling grief. Back in 2020, the star was left heartbroken after her beloved rescue cat Donald passed away.

Taking to social media, she wrote: "This just doesn't seem real….a week ago today, my gorgeous wee Donald closed his eyes for the last time… he was my joy and I loved him unconditionally. I miss his company, his affection, and his quirky wee personality. He will live on in my broken heart forever."

She later thanked her followers for their warm messages, tweeting: "Thank you ALL for your kind words about my wee pussycat Donald. I got him from Cat Protection when he was 6 weeks old….and we have been together for the last 20 years. He will always be my darling boy."

Carol has amassed a legion of dedicated followers over her long career in TV. The star landed her first weather presenting gig on BBC News back in 1998 and went on to appear across all of BBC Weather's output on radio and television programmes such as BBC News, BBC World News, BBC News at Six.

The Scottish presenter is a much-loved member of the BBC Breakfast family and has seen various presenters come and go over the years.

One particularly memorable moment from her time on the programme is when she announced her engagement to her partner Steve Randall.

Carol was giving the weather report from the Chelsea Flower Show in May last year when she made the announcement. Watch the moment in the video below.

Carol and Steve, who is a 48-year-old former police officer, were initially friends before things turned romantic.

In an interview with Closer magazine, Carol opened up about how their relationship began. "We were friends before we became romantically involved so we knew each other quite well before we started dating. That was nice because it just kind of happened.

"Neither of us were looking for romance and there it was, it just evolves. It's so lovely. Who'd have thought that at this ripe old age, I'd be getting married again? I certainly didn't."