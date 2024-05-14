Inside Countryfile star Adam Henson's family life: From his lookalike son to his secret wedding

Countryfile star Adam Henson recently returned to our screens for a lambing season special.

While the 58-year-old TV star is best known for presenting Countryfile, he has also helped struggling farms in Channel 5's Our Family Farm Rescue with Adam Henson.

Beyond this, he has also worked on BBC programmes including Gardeners' World, Springtime on the Farm and Lambing Live. Away from the screen, the TV star relishes spending quality time with his wife Charlotte, known affectionately as "Charlie" and their two children Alfie and Ella.

As Adam continues to delight viewers on the silver screen, join HELLO! as we take a closer look at the presenter's family life…

His secret wedding

Adam and his wife Charlie secretly tied the knot during the coronavirus pandemic. The pair's wedding was nonetheless tinged with sadness as Charlie had been diagnosed with stage one pancreatic cancer after falling ill over Christmas 2020.

As a result, the pair opted to tie the knot in front of their loved ones the day before Charlie had a "massive" operation. Speaking about her diagnosis, Charlie told The Telegraph in a joint interview with her husband: "I knew that this type of cancer had a very low survival rate – just five per cent."

Adam continued: "We put the date of the operation back by a week because of our wedding. The consultant said that one week would make little difference, and I'm so glad we did. It was the most wonderful day.

"Charlie wore an ivory dress and looked beautiful. When I saw her walking in on the arm of her mum, I had to struggle to hold it together. Everyone knew that she was going into hospital the next day and it was very emotional. But we also tried very hard not to think of what was hanging over us," he added, explaining the wedding was a "distraction" for the family.

His two children Alfie and Ella

Adam and Charlotte are doting parents to Alfie and Ella. While Adam rarely shares family pictures on social media, he did share a rare snapshot of his lookalike son to mark his graduation back in July 2023.

In his caption, he wrote: "Very proud dad", followed by a clapping hands emoji.

Meanwhile, during a chat with the Mirror in 2019, Adam shared a glimpse inside his family routine, explaining how his two children have contrasting diets. Reflecting on his son's lifestyle, he said: "He's very much all for living off the land and eats the meat bred on his farm when he can. But that doesn't mean he doesn't appreciate a plant-based diet."

He added: "I must start growing more veggies. My partner and daughter are vegetarians, but my son and I eat meat."

Adam's sprawling Cotswolds home

Adam runs Cotswold Farm Park, near Cheltenham, where he keeps rare cattle, sheep, pigs and horses. The farm was originally set up by his father, Joe, in 1971, but ever since 1999, Adam has been responsible for the farm alongside his business partner Duncan Andrews.

After his father sadly died in 2015, Adam made a vow to keep the farm in tip-top condition. He said on YouTube: "I don't want this to sound corny or crass, but my father died in 2015, and I was by his bedside, and I promised I would look after his legacy."

The TV presenter and his family live at Bemborough Farm, which is on the same holding as the Cotswold Farm Park.