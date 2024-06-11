Lisa Armstrong shares photo taken during marriage to Ant McPartlin on special day

Lisa Armstrong has shared a throwback photo from her marriage to Ant McPartlin for a very special reason. The Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist shares a pet dog named Hurley with her ex-husband and shared a snap of the adorable chocolate Labrador as a puppy to celebrate his birthday.

In the sweet snap, Lisa called Hurley her “baby boy” to mark his 11th birthday, and we think baby Hurley was just adorable! Lisa, 48, currently splits custody of Hurley with Ant, who recently welcomed his first child with his wife, Anne-Marie Corbett. The pair welcomed the dog back in 2013, five years before their break-up in 2018.

The I’m a Celebrity presenter revealed that he and Anne-Marie had welcomed a baby boy named Wilder Patrick back in May. Sharing a snap of himself holding the newborn, he wrote: “Welcome to the family Wilder Patrick Mcpartlin. Born, 14/05/24 at 8.54 am. Baby is beautiful, Mummy’s a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad’s a mess!”

His celebrity friends were quick to congratulate him, with Holly Willoughby commenting: “Congratulations… welcome to the world Wilder… such beautiful news.” Amanda Holden added: “Oh my gosh, this is just the most amazing news. Congratulations.” Alesha Dixon also posted: “Awwwww darling I’m so happy for you both! Baby shares the same birthday as my mummy! Can’t wait to meet buba and to celebrate soon! Love you both.”

According to The Sun, Lisa was “struggling” with the news and wants full custody of their pet pooch, which has reportedly been a point of contention between the pair in the past.

Ant and Lisa were together for 23 years, having met as teenagers. The pair tied the knot in 2006 and split in 2018. Ant got engaged to Anne-Marie back in December 2020, telling Digital Spy: “It was a lovely way to end the year. I’m a romantic at heart. You know, there were flowers and afternoon tea in front of the Christmas tree. Lovely. It was lovely.”

Following the engagement, Lisa spoke out against the press claiming that she was upset over the engagement, writing: “Just made up rubbish… don't understand why they can't leave me alone!” One of her followers commented: “It's insane, we're in the middle of a global pandemic, children are going hungry and people are losing businesses and homes daily but they choose to pick at you about an ex. People's mental health is at an all-time low, tomorrow they'll be #bekind again all over it,” to which Lisa replied: “Couldn’t agree more, it's ridiculous.”

Lisa has since been in a relationship with electrician James Green, though the pair reportedly parted ways back in 2023 after a three-year relationship, with James moving out of Lisa’s incredible £3.85 million London home.