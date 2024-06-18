Gogglebox star inundated with messages after revealing new family addition

Former Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr has revealed that a new baby has been welcomed into his family.

Taking to Instagram at the weekend, Tom, who appeared on the hit show between 2014 and 2021, announced that his brother Lee had welcomed a son.

© Instagram The Gogglebox star was all smiles as he posed with baby Caelan

He shared the family's joyous baby news alongside a pair of adorable images in which Tom could be seen cradling his tiny nephew.

The TV star looked every inch the doting uncle as he posed with his new family member whilst perched on a sofa. In his caption, he wrote: "Welcome to the family Caelan #UncleDuties."

© Instagram Tom Malone Jr melted hearts with adorable photos of his newborn nephew

Fans and friends inundated the comments section with sweet messages of congratulations. "Aww lovely photo", wrote one, while a second noted: "Love the name! Congratulations" and a third chimed in: "What a fantastic Uncle you'll make… All the amazing things you'll be able to teach!"

Lee and Sarah announced the arrival of their newborn in a joint post last week. Alongside a carousel of snapshots, they wrote: "Our hearts just keep on growing."

© Getty Images Tom Malone Jr ,Tom Malone Sr, Julie Malone and Shaun Malone attending the Pride Of Manchester at Kimpton Clocktower Hotel

Aside from Caelan, the couple are also proud parents to two-year-old Grayson. Siblings Caelan and Grayson join the Malone family's three other grandchildren from Tom's sister Vanessa who is a devoted mother to Saoirse, Brogan and Harley.

Tom Malone Jr's private life

Tom Jr is a professional dancer, choreographer, freelance model and TikTok sensation. He announced his departure from Gogglebox back in February 2021, opting to share the news with his fans on Twitter.

At the time, he wrote: "So after 6 and a half years it's finally time to put down the remote and say goodbye to Gogglebox… I've loved every minute and I'm eternally grateful to Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for allowing me to be a part of the show. But new opportunities are knocking on the door and it's time to explore them."

He continued: "I look forward to enjoying the show as a viewer and not having to worry about saying something stupid. PS. don't worry my parents and brother will still be on the show to keep you entertained every Friday," before adding at the end: "To the future."

© Getty Images Tom Malone Jr and Bryony Briscoe attended the UK Premiere of "Black Adam" at Cineworld Leicester Square in 2022

In 2020, he moved in with his girlfriend Bryony Briscoe, however the pair have since parted ways. Confirming their break up in an Instagram Q&A, model Bryony said she was "in a committed relationship with [herself]" when asked whether she was single.