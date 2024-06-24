BBC star announces exit after 22 years – details

Aaron Heslehurst is leaving the BBC after 22 years. The business reporter – who joined the broadcaster in 2002 – announced his departure on X, formerly Twitter.

"I guess it's time to share something with you. This week will be my very last show at the BBC," he penned on Sunday. "After 30 years in TV news & 22.5 of them at the BBC it's time to close this chapter! For those who've enjoyed my shows over the years, I say THANK YOU! It's been an honour & a privilege."

Receiving endless support from his followers, Aaron told one of them what he plans to do next. "I'm 57 this year and going to pack it in while I'm still walking," he explained in the comments section. "The odd special project here and there and I'll stick with hosting/chairing/moderating selected conferences around the world."

Hours after posting his exit news, Aaron returned to X again, noting that he'd been overwhelmed by the kind messages he'd received from friends and fans. "With tears in my eyes and hand on heart - I was not expecting (at all) such an outpouring of love & gratitude!" he shared.

"You know, you just do your job day in & day out and never really realise it's impact on people. So, I can't thank you enough. I'll still be here on X so stick with me."

Aaron isn't the only BBC star to step down in recent months. Back in April, legendary presenter Garry Richardson revealed his decision to leave Today on Radio 4. After reporting on sports stories for 43 years, the renowned journalist shared the news on X.

© Getty In April, Garry Richardson announced his decision to leave Today on Radio 4

"I have had the most wonderful time working for the BBC alongside my heroes from sport and showbusiness," he began. "I'll still be broadcasting from time to time, the only difference will be I won't be setting my alarm for 2.45am and that's a lovely thought."

Following Garry's first-ever appearance on Today in March 1981, the 68-year-old will headline his last show on September 9 2024, which will be exactly 50 years to the day that he joined the BBC.

© Getty Gary joined the BBC on 9 September 1974

Supporting his decision, Tim Davie, BBC Director-General, said: "Garry is a legendary presenter. So many of us have woken up to him bringing the latest sporting news for over four decades.

"He has brought wisdom, insight and a smile to every broadcast. On behalf of all of us, I'd like to thank Garry for everything he has done, fifty years at the BBC is an incredible milestone."