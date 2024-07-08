House of the Dragon: what the cast looks like out of costume

The House of the Dragon cast are a seriously impressive group of actors - and their transformation into the fantasy period drama’s lineage of Kings and Queens, Lords and Ladies is a sight to behold - especially when you see them in their everyday clothes! So fancy doing a double-take at some of these amazing transformations? Here is what the cast of the hit HBO show look like out of costume…

Bethany Antonia - Baela Targaryen Baela plays Daemon's eldest daughter in the hit show. A fearsome dragon rider - and betrothed to Rhaenyra's heir, Jacaerys, we're expecting great things from her! Bethany has previously starred in Stay Close and Russell T. Daves' ITV show, Nolly.

Emma D’Arcy - Rhaenyra Targaryen They might not be a usurped Queen in real life, but Emma is definitely the Queen of serving incredible looks. The 32-year-old star is rocking a two-tone suit by Canaku for the HOTD premiere, a perfect look for when they’re not in their black and red gowns ready to wage war!

Olivia Cookie - Alicent Hightower Olivia, who is also known for starring in Bates Motel and Ready Player One, has a much more laid-back (and happier) vibe to her high-strung, miserable alter ego Queen Alicent Hightower.

Matt Smith - Daemon Targaryen Matt is a natural brunette, and rocks the look in perhaps his best-known role as the Doctor in Doctor Who, but he is definitely not averse to going blonde! The actor dyed his hair to play Prince Philip in The Crown, and of course, donned a white-haired wig to play the anti-hero Daemon in the Game of Thrones spin-off.

Ewan Mitchell - Aemond Targaryen With his fake diamond eye, scar and long white-blonde locks, Ewan has a very memorable look in House of the Dragon, and we have to admit that we did a double-take seeing what he looks like out of his blonde wig!

Fabien Frankel - Ser Cristen Cole Although Ser Cristen is, quite simply, the worst, we can’t deny that he looks good in his Kingsguard suit - almost as good as Fabien does in a suit at the House of the Dragon premiere in real life!

Phia Saban - Helaena Targaryen We would never have recognised Alicent’s only daughter Halaena if actress Phia Saban walked past us in the street. We have to say though, we love her red carpet look.

Steve Toussaint - Corlys Velaryon The Red, White and Blue star is unrecognisable as the power-hungry sailor in House of the Dragon - even though we also think that Coryls character would suit a pair of shades.