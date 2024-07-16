Cher appears in classic British TV shows in iconic new ad, from EastEnders to MasterChef

Cher has teamed up with UKTV for a new advert promoting the launch of streaming service U and the rebrand of its channels – and it's so iconic.

The ad sees the pop sensation appear in some of Britain's favourite TV shows, singing her classic hit, 'I Got You Babe'.

© UKTV Cher sings with EastEnders' Barry in UKTV's new advert launching U

The clip begins with two TV executives pitching the idea to the 78-year-old singer, with one explaining: "Cher, may we present the entertainment launch of the year, U. And we want you to help us share the news."

The singer interrupts and, in a vision, says she "can see it now" before bursting into song. What follows is a montage of clips showing Cher popping up in some of the nation's favourite shows. We see her sailing Scottish waters with Nicola Walker's Annika, hanging out with Orlando Bloom on top of a rock in his docuseries Orlando Bloom: To the Edge, and even singing a duet with EastEnders' Barry in the Queen Vic. Watch the video below.

WATCH: Cher appears in iconic British shows in UKTV ad

UKTV’s creative director Scott Russell said of the impressive ad: "We wanted to create an ambitious advert to launch U to highlight the variety of quality programming and to stand out in a hugely competitive landscape. It had to be joyful, have content at its heart, and to tell the story of whatever you love, we’ve got U.

© UKTV Cher joins Nicola Walker as she sails the Scottish waters in Annika

"What’s more, it needed to be memorable and have a surprise factor that was not only authentic but connected with current and new viewers. Who better to do this than mega superstar, Cher, performing a brand new version of her iconic song, I’ve Got You Babe, whilst meeting some new and familiar friends on the way?"

The advert will be available on UKTV's social and linear channels including U&Dave, U&DRAMA, U&YESTERDAY and U&W from Tuesday, and supported by UKTV's biggest ever media spend on ITV, Channel 4andSky, as well as YouTube, Facebook and TikTok.