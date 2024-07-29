Antiques Roadshow guests gasp as 'exceptionally rare' item fetches huge valuation

Antiques Roadshow expert Richard Price prompted gasps from an audience of guests in the latest episode after handing out a six-figure valuation for a watch.

Richard joined host Fiona Bruce on the grounds of Salisbury Cathedral in Wiltshire, where the experts analysed various impressive antiques, including a mysterious object linked to the Titanic and an undiscovered letter written by Winston Churchill.

One guest presented an Omega Speedmaster Professional watch with a fascinating history.

© BBC Expert Richard Price was presented an Omega Speedmaster Professional

Looking at the item, horologist Richard said: "We tend to call it the Moonwatch for the simple reason that the two boys, Armstrong and Aldrin, wore it on the Moon in July 1969. The first watch on the Moon."

The guest explained that he bought the watch in Hong Kong in 1968 when he was just 21 years old and working in the Merchant Navy. He also provided the receipt, which showed he purchased the watch for £45.

Examining the watch further, Richard explained just how rare the item was. "Let me tell you, right from the word go, this red second hand is an exceptionally rare thing to find on a Speedmaster and it is the model that we refer to as the Ultraman," said the expert. "Made in 1968, only for a few months and most of them went out to the Far East."

© BBC Richard Price said the item was "exceptionally rare"

After being asked about his salary at the time, the guest said he was earning £10 a week, confirming that the watch cost him a month's salary at the time.

Sharing his staggering valuation, Richard concluded: "I'm not gonna stick my neck out too much, but I'm gonna say, without any hesitation, it's so rare, £30,000 to £40,000."

His estimation prompted gasps and applause from the audience, who were stunned by the six-figure sum. The guest was equally surprised and held his hand over his mouth in shock.

© BBC The contributor was stunned by the huge valuation

"I trust that's more than a month's salary for you now," said Richard, to which the guest joked: "Just a bit. More than my pension!"

Picking up the watch from the podium, Richard said: "An absolute delight. I'm gonna hold it because I will never, I'm sure, in my lifetime hold another one, it's that rare."

Antiques Roadshow airs on Sundays at 8pm on the BBC. Episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.