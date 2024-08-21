BBC star Lauren Laverne confirms cancer diagnosis at 46

BBC broadcaster Lauren Laverne has confirmed her cancer diagnosis. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Desert Island Discs host revealed that she's currently in hospital but is expected to make a "full recovery".

Penning an emotional post, Lauren, 46, told fans: "I recently had a cancer diagnosis. It was (thank God) caught early and unexpectedly during a screening test and I am expected to make a full recovery. I'm in hospital at the moment and wanted to take this moment to say thank you: Firstly to the medical teams who have got me this far with incredible skill and kindness.

"To my family and friends who have been absolutely extraordinary every step of the way - I am so very grateful and love you so much. And of course thank you to my colleagues - including those at @itg_ltd, @bbc6music, @bbctheoneshow and #DesertIslandDiscs for their support - and for giving me the time off that I need to get better.

"I also want to say that if you're avoiding a test or putting off an appointment to get yourself checked out please, please do it today," continued Lauren. "Half of us will get cancer at some point, and if you do, finding out asap is everything. It's usually my job to bring the good vibes on air but any you have to spare are very much welcome here. Sending loads of love to anyone in a similar boat, or who has made it back to shore."

Shortly after posting, Lauren was inundated with messages of support. "You are incredible and have been every step of the way. Love you, Lala," replied Myleene Klass. "Sending you all the love and positive healing Lauren," noted Gabby Logan.

Lauren took over as the host of Desert Island Discs in 2018 and simultaneously presents BBC Radio 6 Music's breakfast show. A mainstay on TV, fans may also have spotted the broadcaster in episodes of Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Mock the Week, and Have I Got News for You.

A proud mum-of-two, Lauren shares her sons with television producer and DJ Graeme Fisher, whom she married in August 2005. The family resides in London.

Speaking to The Guardian in 2012, Lauren opened up about her home life. "Since I had children I've tried to emulate my parents' example. I think, as they thought, that part of the fun is in letting your kids be who they want to be, rather than imposing your ideas on them," she explained. "I remember thinking about my elder child: perhaps he'll be a ping-pong genius! Having children is about learning to let go."

In an interview with Red Magazine, Lauren reflected on the secret to her marriage with her husband Graeme. "I think we're really lucky and I'm really glad we're happy and we still get on well," she said.

"I'm not going to sit here and spout kernels of wisdom, because there might be people reading this going through a divorce thinking, 'Lauren, shut up.' We've been together a long time and we get on great, but that's not necessarily the goal for everyone."