Nathan Fillion sends fans into meltdown following reunion with beloved co-star

Nathan Fillion has reunited with Elizabeth Banks, almost two decades after they first shared the screen. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the actor shared a new photo alongside his beloved co-star. Promoting their latest movie in a joint post, the duo quipped: "18 years later…Have you seen the #Slither reunion #SkincareMovie yet??"

Sending fans into meltdown, it's safe to say that Nathan and Elizabeth's selfie caused a major reaction. "Slither is one of the most underrated movies ever! Slugs and Air Supply. So excited for this reunion," wrote one. "The reunion we needed," added a second. Meanwhile, a third raved: "Omg love Slither. But love you two more."

Marking their second collaboration, Nathan and Elizabeth have teamed up on a new Indie flick, titled Skincare. Loosely based on the true story of Dawn DaLuise – a celebrity facialist who was accused of a murder-for-hire plot against a rival – it's currently available to watch in theatres across the US.

"A celebrity aesthetician in Hollywood becomes convinced a rival is out to sabotage her business and destroy her life," teases the logline. Elizabeth Banks leads the cast as Hope Goldman, while Nathan portrays a charismatic talk show host. Lewis Pullman, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Luis Gerardo Méndez and Medalion Rahimi also star.

For Nathan, the opportunity to work alongside Elizabeth appears to have been a major draw. In another doting Instagram post shared on Monday, The Rookie star told fans: "When I met @elizabethbanks, I vowed I'd work with her again. Take that, fulfilled vow."

It's been a busy year for Nathan, 53, who wrapped filming on Superman: Legacy earlier this year, which is coincidentally helmed by Slither director, James Gunn. Adding to his ever-expanding portfolio, Nathan has also been working on season seven of The Rookie, which is due to premiere in 2025.

With production kicking off in June, Nathan recently shared an update from the set. Posting a video from a mysterious location on July 23, the A-lister addressed fans: "Here we are – Downton Los Angeles, in the basement of a very old building filming another episode of The Rookie," he explained on Instagram.

With his lovable wit, Nathan continued, "Things are going great, but I am feeling a little hoarse," before panning the camera onto a wooden horse prop.

Set to return with 18 new episodes, The Rookie will look a little different amid changes to the cast. While Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher have signed on as recurring guest stars, fan favorite Tru Valentino has announced his departure from the police drama.

© Getty Tru Valentino has confirmed his departure from the series

Confirming the news, he wrote: "It was such an amazing opportunity, and I feel so lucky to have had the last three seasons." Hinting at a possible guest appearance, he noted: "You never know who may pop back up in the Mid-Wilshire precinct. Until then, 7 Adam 19, this is Officer Thorsen, over and out!"