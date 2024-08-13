Strictly Come Dancing: every claim made against show so far

Two crew members have come forward to describe their experience. Known only as Oscar, one person spoke about a celebrity screaming at him, with the situation leading to him quitting. He told BBC News: "Oscar says his worst experience involved one of the celebrity contestants on the show.

"He was shouting and he was so close up in my face, I had to close my eyes as his spit flecks were hitting me. The fact it was in front of everyone made me feel awful and helpless. People were stopping in the corridor to catch a glimpse of what was happening… I remember thinking that this was it, and I couldn't take it anymore. It was the final straw for me."

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing's 2024 line-up revealed: from first blind contestant to 80s rock star

Jane also worked on the show, and told the publication: "Crew would come in and tell me about their experiences as we cut their [video tapes]." She added that junior staff would tell her they experienced "verbal abuse" which included "shouting, screaming and being insulted, to an extraordinary level". She added: "Whatever mood the dancers were in, would dictate how your day would go."