Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Here's how to watch our favorite 2024 Emmy nominees: from The Bear and Shōgun, to Abbott Elementary and The Crown
Subscribe
Here's how to watch our favorite 2024 Emmy nominees: from The Bear and Shōgun, to Abbott Elementary and The Crown
Shōgun on FX/Hulu; Abbott Elementary on ABC© Alamy/Getty Images

Here's how to watch our favorite 2024 Emmy nominees: from The Bear and Shōgun, to Abbott Elementary and The Crown

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards take place on September 15

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

It's Emmys season! The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards are set for this Sunday, September 15, and many of Hollywood's A-list will be flocking to the Peacock Theater in downtown LA.

This year, we honor some of the most innovative and thrilling projects we've seen on television and streaming in a while, some classic favorites of the Emmys, and some new and exciting.

Father-son hosts Dan and Eugene Levy will take command of the night, Emmy winners themselves for their celebrated work on the sitcom darling Schitt's Creek, and they'll be hoping to crown another comedic work following in their footsteps this year. Relive that dominance with the clip below...

WATCH: Schitt's Creek sweeps comedy categories at 2020 Emmys

Will The Morning Show finally reign supreme in the drama categories? Will newcomer Shōgun have its day? Or will The Crown and The Bear continue their chokehold?

Ahead of this year's ceremony, here's a look at some of our favorite Emmy nominated shows this year, and how you can watch them for yourselves…

1/9

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY - Pilot In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers and a slightly tone-deaf principal are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do even if they dont love the school districts less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children. TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS, CHRIS PERFETTI, QUINTA BRUNSON, SHERYL LEE RALPH, LISA ANN WALTER© Getty Images

Abbott Elementary

This plucky sitcom that could chronicles the lives of the teachers at Abbott Elementary, a Philadelphia public school that often has to make do with their limited resources in ingenious ways. It is nominated for seven Primetime Emmys this year and has already won three.

EXCLUSIVE: Abbott Elementary star Lisa Ann Walter praises Quinta Brunson for surprise casting decision

How to watch: Abbott Elementary airs on ABC during season time and can be streamed on Hulu, Disney+, and Max

2/9

Shogun has become a hit for FX© FX

Shōgun

This historical drama, almost completely in Japanese, capturing the clash between a powerful Japanese lord and an English pilot, is an adaptation of the 1975 James Clavell novel of the same name. Its debut season received immense acclaim and is nominated for eight Primetime Emmys.

How to watch: Shōgun is free to watch for subscribers of Hulu and Disney+

3/9

Carmy and Syd in The Bear© Instagram

The Bear

This celebrated comedy-drama tells the story of an acclaimed and troubled chef named Carmy who returns to his hometown of Chicago to manage his late brother's sandwich shop. The show received nine Primetime nods, and its 23 total nominations this year makes it the most nominated comedy series at the Emmys of all time.

RECAP: The Bear season 3 – what the ending means for Carmy and co

How to watch: The Bear is free to watch for subscribers of Hulu and Disney+

4/9

Olivia Colman, Imelda Staunton and Claire Foy stand in character as Queen Elizabeth II© Netflix

The Crown

This historical drama about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and the dynasty of the royal family has attracted the intrigue and curiosity of fans, both ardent and casual, of the monarchy for years. Its final season is nominated for eight Primetime Emmys this year, earning its sixth consecutive nod for Outstanding Drama.

MORE: The Crown's Elizabeth Debecki makes surprising remarks on further seasons

How to watch: The Crown is available to watch in its entirety on Netflix

5/9

Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show© Apple TV+

The Morning Show

A fictionalized representation of a tense newsroom that stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston in the lead roles has become a cultural juggernaut of sorts. The show's third season is its best performing yet at the Emmys, receiving 11 nods, the most of the night.

How to watch: The Morning Show is available to watch in its entirety on Apple TV+

6/9

Richard Gadd as Donny Dunn and Jessica Gunning as Martha in Baby Reindeer© Ed Miller/Netflix

Baby Reindeer

Few shows captured the attention of the world quite like Baby Reindeer, inspired by Richard Gadd's own story about his experiences with a stalker. Amid acclaim, controversy, and much publicity, the show earned a strong seven nominations at the Emmys, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

READ: Real-life Baby Reindeer's 'Martha' sets the record straight: what she said

How to watch: Baby Reindeer is available to watch in its entirety on Netflix

7/9

Reservation Dogs -- "Pilot" - Episode 101 -- One year after the death of their friend, four Native teens commit crimes to fund their efforts to leave their home in rural Oklahoma. Written by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi; Directed by Sterlin Harjo. Bear (D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Elora (Devery Jacobs), Cheese (Lane Factor) and Willie (Paulina Alexis), shown. Photo credit: Shane Brown/FX-Hulu/THA© PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

Reservation Dogs

The lives of four Indigenous teens in Oklahoma dreaming to lead lives bigger than they do was groundbreaking for its entire run, featuring all Indigenous writers and directors, plus an almost entirely Indigenous North American cast and crew. While it has never won an Emmy, its final season has two Primetime nods, including Outstanding Comedy Series, so this could be the year!

How to watch: Reservation Dogs is free to watch for subscribers of Hulu and Disney+

8/9

FALLOUT 2024 serie TV creee par Geneva Robertson-Dworet saison 1 Prod DB © Amazon Studios - Kilter Films - Bethesda Game Studios - Bethesda Softworks© TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo

Fallout

This post-apocalyptic drama, based on the Fallout video game series, became a surprise smash hit, earning considerable acclaim and three Primetime nods for its debut season (plus 13 more Creative Emmy nods). Come for the video game lore, stay for the performances and production.

How to watch: Fallout is free to watch for subscribers of Amazon Prime Video

9/9

FEUD: CAPOTE VS THE SWANS 2024 serie TV creee par Ryan Murphy, Jaffe Cohen et Michael Zam saison 2 Calista Flockhart Chloe Sevigny Diane Lane Molly Ri© TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo

Feud: Capote vs The Swans

The second season of Ryan Murphy's anthology series Feud capitalized on American high society drama in the best way, plus the absolutely stacked cast (Demi Moore, Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, Molly Ringwald!!). It is nominated for five Primetime Emmys.

READ: Capote vs. The Swans: the scandalous stories of the real women played by Demi Moore, Calista Flockhart, more

How to watch: Feud: Capote vs The Swans is free to watch for subscribers of Hulu and Disney+, plus can be accessed for free on FX and ABC for those with cable TV

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More