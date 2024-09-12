Here's how to watch our favorite 2024 Emmy nominees: from The Bear and Shōgun, to Abbott Elementary and The Crown

It's Emmys season! The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards are set for this Sunday, September 15, and many of Hollywood's A-list will be flocking to the Peacock Theater in downtown LA.

This year, we honor some of the most innovative and thrilling projects we've seen on television and streaming in a while, some classic favorites of the Emmys, and some new and exciting.

Father-son hosts Dan and Eugene Levy will take command of the night, Emmy winners themselves for their celebrated work on the sitcom darling Schitt's Creek, and they'll be hoping to crown another comedic work following in their footsteps this year. Relive that dominance with the clip below...

WATCH: Schitt's Creek sweeps comedy categories at 2020 Emmys

Will The Morning Show finally reign supreme in the drama categories? Will newcomer Shōgun have its day? Or will The Crown and The Bear continue their chokehold?

Ahead of this year's ceremony, here's a look at some of our favorite Emmy nominated shows this year, and how you can watch them for yourselves…

1/ 9 © Getty Images Abbott Elementary This plucky sitcom that could chronicles the lives of the teachers at Abbott Elementary, a Philadelphia public school that often has to make do with their limited resources in ingenious ways. It is nominated for seven Primetime Emmys this year and has already won three. EXCLUSIVE: Abbott Elementary star Lisa Ann Walter praises Quinta Brunson for surprise casting decision How to watch: Abbott Elementary airs on ABC during season time and can be streamed on Hulu, Disney+, and Max

2/ 9 © FX Shōgun This historical drama, almost completely in Japanese, capturing the clash between a powerful Japanese lord and an English pilot, is an adaptation of the 1975 James Clavell novel of the same name. Its debut season received immense acclaim and is nominated for eight Primetime Emmys. How to watch: Shōgun is free to watch for subscribers of Hulu and Disney+

3/ 9 © Instagram The Bear This celebrated comedy-drama tells the story of an acclaimed and troubled chef named Carmy who returns to his hometown of Chicago to manage his late brother's sandwich shop. The show received nine Primetime nods, and its 23 total nominations this year makes it the most nominated comedy series at the Emmys of all time. RECAP: The Bear season 3 – what the ending means for Carmy and co How to watch: The Bear is free to watch for subscribers of Hulu and Disney+

4/ 9 © Netflix The Crown This historical drama about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and the dynasty of the royal family has attracted the intrigue and curiosity of fans, both ardent and casual, of the monarchy for years. Its final season is nominated for eight Primetime Emmys this year, earning its sixth consecutive nod for Outstanding Drama. MORE: The Crown's Elizabeth Debecki makes surprising remarks on further seasons How to watch: The Crown is available to watch in its entirety on Netflix

5/ 9 © Apple TV+ The Morning Show A fictionalized representation of a tense newsroom that stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston in the lead roles has become a cultural juggernaut of sorts. The show's third season is its best performing yet at the Emmys, receiving 11 nods, the most of the night. How to watch: The Morning Show is available to watch in its entirety on Apple TV+

6/ 9 © Ed Miller/Netflix Baby Reindeer Few shows captured the attention of the world quite like Baby Reindeer, inspired by Richard Gadd's own story about his experiences with a stalker. Amid acclaim, controversy, and much publicity, the show earned a strong seven nominations at the Emmys, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. READ: Real-life Baby Reindeer's 'Martha' sets the record straight: what she said How to watch: Baby Reindeer is available to watch in its entirety on Netflix

7/ 9 © PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo Reservation Dogs The lives of four Indigenous teens in Oklahoma dreaming to lead lives bigger than they do was groundbreaking for its entire run, featuring all Indigenous writers and directors, plus an almost entirely Indigenous North American cast and crew. While it has never won an Emmy, its final season has two Primetime nods, including Outstanding Comedy Series, so this could be the year! How to watch: Reservation Dogs is free to watch for subscribers of Hulu and Disney+