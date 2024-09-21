Strictly Come Dancing week one - Pete Wicks shows off his Paso Doble moves - live updates

Welcome to the return of Strictly Come Dancing's 20th anniversay series! After an exciting launch show where we met the celebrities and found out which pros they will be paired with throughout the dance competition, this is the week we've all been waiting for when we finally see what the stars are made of with their moves on the famous Strictly dance floor!

MORE: Strictly star 'told off' ahead of week one performance

So join us as we recap week one of the competition in real-time - and make some early predictions for who will be lifting that coveted Glitterball trophy!

© Kieron McCarron Welcome back pros! The pros have kicked off the show with some incredible moves - and BBC producers appear to have given audiences what they want with a shirtless Vito Coppola showing off his moves! MORE: Touching detail you may have missed from the Strictly launch show

© Ray Burmiston,BBC Everyone is safe! Reminder - no one is leaving the competition this week - so you can watch the show without any worries that anyone is going out!

© Ray Burmiston Meet the pairings We can't wait to see the stars' dance, especially since Neil Jones has a partner for the first time in a few years! Remind yourself on the partnerships here!

Claudi and Tess wow in gorgeous outfits How fabulous do our hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly look tonight?

Happy Birthday Nick! Up first was birthday boy Nick Knowles with Luba Mustuk trying his hand at the jive! The feedback was a little bit mixed, with Craig Revel Horwood calling him 'pigeon-toed' - but Nick said he loved it - and we loved watching him! MORE: Inside Nick Knowles', 61, relationship with fiancée Katie Dadzie, 33, he doesn't live with The scores

Craig: 3 Motsi: 5 Shirley: 5 Anton: 5 Total: 18



© BBC/Rob Parfitt A brilliant first for Strictly Happy reminder that Strictly is now more accessible for audiences than ever with the live shows being signed and offering audio description for the very first time on BBC iPlayer by using the red button. Enjoy!



Next up, Nikita and Sam Sam Quek is going the Foxtrot with Nikita Kushmin - and the pair seem to be getting on like a house of fire already! Craig said it had "chemistry" and "much to look forward to," while Motsi said Sam was "shining". Yay! Scores Craig: 6 Motsi: 6 Shirley: 6 Anton: 5 Total: 23

Shayne and Nancy take to the floor Shayne and Nancy are giving the Glitterball trophy a run for their money with their glittery ensembles for this fabulous Samba! Speaking about the movies, Motsi said there were "details missing", but praised his energy and spins. Shirley said he had a "beautiful sense of freedom," but gave him constructive criticism about his paired work. Scores Craig: 4 Motsi: 6 Shirley: 5 Anton: 6 Total: 21

© Ray Burmiston Nerves If you were wondering if the celebs really are nervous when taking to the dance floor for the live shows, Chris McCausland shared his thoughts ahead of the show, tweeting: "Today is the day. The actual day. Not that Last pre-recorded day. The actual first dance - live on the telly - don't balls it up - spend five hours sat on the toilet day. Yikes!" Goodness!

Toyah Wilcox and Neil Jones Tango to the top Wow that was certainly something! Toyah and Neil took to the dance floor for a rocky performance - and we have to admit that we're very impressed by Toyah's hair flicking prowess! MORE: Inside Claudia Winkleman's private wedding and 24-year marriage with towering husband Unfortunately the judges weren't too keen, with Shirley saying: "Unfortunately sometimes less is more." Scores Craig: 2 Motsi: 4 Shirley: 2 Anton: 4 Total: 12

Amazing moves! The show's second-ever deaf star Tasha Ghouri is up next with the prodigal son returning, Aljaz Skorjanec! With Aljaz out of retirement and the Love Island star already a dancing pro, we suspect that this perforance is going to be excellent! MORE: Inside Tasha Ghouri’s relationship with Andrew Le Page – from Love Island ups and downs to matching tattoos And we were right! Anton, Shirley and Motsi were all full of praise, while Craig said: "Slay, slay, slay!" And the moment that Tasha took out her cochlear implant to feel the moment? Amazing! Scores Craig: 8 Motsi: 8 Shirley: 7 Anton: 7 Total: 30

Welcome back Amy! *Screams* AMYYYYY! We couldn't be happier that she is back!

Amy returns with beautiful Waltz with JB Gill Amy danced a waltz with JB Gill, and received a standing ovation from the audience, and were thrilled when they had amazing comments from the judges - with Motsi even shutting down Craig's critique! Scores Craig: 7 Motsi: 8 Shirley: 8 Anton: 8 Total: 31