Donnie Wahlberg promises Blue Bloods update that 'will make a lot of people smile'

Donnie Wahlberg had a lot to say when was quizzed about Blue Bloods, its finale and any potential spinoffs recently.

The star — who has played Detective Danny Reagan since the police drama began — opened up in a new interview about the future of the show and his feelings on his story wrapping up.

"I will only say that the final episode will make a lot of people smile," he revealed to TV Guide magazine — that's all I'm saying — and cry, but also smile."

He said he was "incredibly grateful" for his time on the show and would love for it to continue in some capacity.

"There’s been a lot of talk about spinoffs, about various spinoffs, all types of concepts of spinoffs," he told TV Insider. "I, for me personally, would say whatever happens next, if it's done with the spirit of Blue Bloods and done with the care that we tried to put into Blue Bloods every week, it would be something that I would look forward to watching or being a part of either way."

He continued: "I've heard stories of prequels, sequels, you name it. For me personally, I love the show. I've enjoyed working on it for 14 years and like I said, whatever comes next, as long as it has family at its core and the spirit of Blue Bloods, then I'm all for it."

Donnie also confirmed that viewers will get some answers by the time the final episode airs.

"There are a lot of questions that audience members have had for a long time that I think will be answered if not teased in a way that will give you answers for where people's lives may go in the future," he explained.

Donnie recently spoke about an emotional moment with his onscreen dad, Tom Selleck.

He said the Magnum, P.I. star made him tearful when he appeared in the squad room for the first time to watch his co-stars film their last scenes.

Recalling the sweet moment, Donnie told TV Insider: "The last day on the set of Blue Bloods was a lot of tears. My final day was in the squad room where Danny and Baez filmed most of their scenes and Tom Selleck doesn't come to the squad room ever—I don't think he's ever been in the squad room.

"But he came that day to watch us film the last day of the show," said the star. "And seeing him there and seeing the emotion on his face, just it, yeah, turned on the waterworks for me."

The actor added that filming the last family dinner was "probably the single most emotional day on the Blue Bloods set in the history of the entire show."