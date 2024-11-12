The Hardacres viewers issue same demand after season finale of Channel 5 drama

Channel 5's hit period series The Hardacres drew to a close on Monday night and viewers have rushed to social media with the same demand.

The 19th Century-set drama, made by the producers of All Creatures Great and Small, follows the working-class Hardacre family, who go from working at the grimy fish dock to living in a sprawling Yorkshire mansion when their fortune dramatically changes.

The final episode saw the announcement of Lady Adella Fitzherbert's engagement to Lord Hugo Arthur Bathurst, while Mary confronted Emma Fitzherbert about the decline of Liza's health amid the pressure of societal beauty standards.

Meanwhile, Sam enjoyed a victory at the docks while Harry returned home. After some emotional ups and downs, the episode ended on a joyous note as the Hardacres came together to embrace a new chapter.

© Playground Television (UK) Ltd / Jonathan Hession / Channel 5 Mary and Liza had a heart-to-heart in the final episode

It's safe to say the episode went down a storm with viewers, with many demanding a second season.

One person penned: "The Hardacres needs a season 2 NOW! Love that show," while another added: "#thehardacres I pray there is a season 2, this was by far the best drama on TV I loved it!!!!"

A third person agreed, writing: "Congratulations to all involved in this fabulous decadent drama! It reminds us of The Paradise from a few years ago, mixed with Downton! We LOVE! Now, Series 2 please!" while another remarked: "What an amazing last episode of The Hardacres on @channel5_tv. An hour of pure escapism, great drama, and a fantastic cast. Please let there be another series."

© Channel 5 / Playground Television (UK) Ltd / Jonathan Hession The family toasted to new beginnings

Others hailed the show as the best drama they'd seen in years, with one person writing: "The Hardacres is the best drama I have watched on TV in years. It's a thrilling watch from start to finish. The storylines are great, so gripping and the characters are so easy to love. I hope this isn't the only series of the show."

So, will the show return with a second season?

© Jonathan Hession / Channel 5 Fans praised the series finale

Channel 5 has yet to renew the show for a second series. However, since the drama has only just finished airing, it could be a little while until the broadcaster makes any announcements.

It's safe to say the cast would welcome the show's return as they developed close bonds during filming.

Speaking to HELLO! and other press, Claire Cooper – aka Mary – revealed that she and her co-stars were close both on and off-screen.

© Jonathan Hession / Channel 5 Viewers called for a second season

"We didn't have to work that hard to find friendships and the bond that we share off-screen and on-screen, it organically happened," she said.

"Maybe it was the magic and the synchronicity of it all but it just worked. We all get on very well," added the actress.