Masterchef star Marcus Wareing's family life with 'absolute rock' wife Jane and lookalike sons and daughter

Marcus Wareing is back on our screens in a brand new season of the BBC's MasterChef: The Professionals, where he joins Gregg Wallace and Monica Galetti on the judging panel as a new batch of professional chefs go head-to-head in an attempt to be crowned the 2024 winner.

But while fans of the show know all about Marcus' impressive culinary career, what about his life away from the kitchen? Find out all about his family life, from his wife of almost 25 years to his three children, including his two lookalike sons.

Marcus's home life in Sussex

When he's not busy dishing out culinary tips on Masterchef, Marcus can be found at his family home, a 65-acre smallholding in East Sussex, featuring an orchard and kitchen garden, where he keeps various farm animals including chickens, ducks and cows. It's also the filming location of his BBC documentary, Tales from a Kitchen Garden.

On why he decided to buy a home in the country, Marcus told Great British Life last year: "My wife, Jane, and I wanted to send our three children [Jake, Archie and Jessie] to school outside of central London and we knew this was a beautiful part of the world."

© BBC / Simon Arnold Marcus Wareing owns a small holding in East Sussex

Marcus also said that he divides his time between the countryside and London, where he still has a home.

Sharing the biggest difference between living in East Sussex and the UK capital, Marcus said: "Here people care about saying hello and good morning. London can be cold and indifferent at times. I've lived and breathed London all my working life so when I go to my smallholding and farm I'm decompressing and getting rid of all the toxins from London as soon as I cross the gate."

Marcus's wife of 24 years and his 'rock', Jane

Marcus has been married to his wife, Jane, since 2000.

The pair met at Gravetye Manor in West Sussex, where Marcus was a sous chef and Jane worked on reception. After seven years, Marcus popped the question during a trip to Mauritius.

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Marcus has been married to Jane since 2000

Opening up about his decision to propose after seven years, Marcus told The Telegraph in 2015: "I didn't ask her to marry me until I really knew that she was right for what I want. Jane understood my industry. She got who I was and never put pressure on me to be anything else. I had a free reign."

The couple tied the knot at St James's Church in Piccadilly, with the reception held in St James's Square.

© Karwai Tang/WireImage The couple met at Gravetye Manor

Reflecting on his big day, during which fellow chef Gordon Ramsay served as his best man, Marcus gushed over his beautiful bride. "I'll never forget how lovely Jane looked in her breathtaking lavender wedding dress, and she's been an absolute rock for me ever since," he told Weekend Magazine in 2020.

Marcus's three children

Marcus and Jane share three children, Jake, 23, Archie, 20 and Jessie, 17.

The sibling trio sometimes feature on Marcus's Instagram page, with Jake and Archie pictured enjoying outings at football and tennis matches with their dad – and they look just like him!

© @marcuswareing / Instagram Marcus Wareing and his two sons, Jake and Archie

In the comments section of a photo of Marcus and his eldest Jake, one fan commented on the resemblance between the father and son, writing: "He is your double!"

Sharing an insight into his family life, Marcus revealed that his daughter Jess is likely to take after him and pursue a career in the culinary world. "All three kids have picked up cooking tips from me and my wife, but Jess does the most in the kitchen and is the one most likely to follow in my footsteps," he told Weekend Magazine. "She can knock out a birthday cake at the drop of a hat!"