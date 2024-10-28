The Rookie's Nathan Fillion and Melissa O'Neil enjoy night out away from the set

Nathan Fillion and Melissa O'Neil are taking a break from The Rookie. Amid filming for season seven, the duo enjoyed a spooktacular night out with friends, including their former co-star, Seth Green.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Melissa revealed that she and Nathan had headed to an interactive play, Delusion: The Red Castle, ahead of Halloween. "Well. That was horrifying!!" the actress quipped on her Stories. "Thank you @nathanfillion for the fun and screams at @enterdelusion."

Melissa and Nathan posed for a group photo on the Delusion set, aka the historic Stimson House in LA. Their night out marks a festive hiatus from The Rookie, which has been shooting since June 21.

Set to premiere in January 2025, Nathan and Melissa will return to our screens in eighteen new episodes, which will air weekly.

When season seven debuts, fans will also meet newcomers Deric Augustine and Patric Keleher, who popped up in the teaser trailer. Cast as Seth and Miles, Seth (Patrick Keleher) "seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth."

As for Miles (Deric Augustine), the character is billed as "one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force."

While the latest instalment will feature new characters, the series will go ahead without Tru Valentino – aka Aaron Thorsen. After joining The Rookie in season four, the actor confirmed his decision to quit in a statement on Instagram. Noting that he was excited to see what "the future has in store," Tru thanked his fans for their unwavering support.

Suggesting that he could return one day, the star concluded: "You never know who may pop back up in the Mid-Wilshire precinct. Until then, 7 Adam 19, this is Officer Thorsen, over and out!"

With season seven just months away, fans have been hoping for an official synopsis, and while we haven't got one just yet, Eric Winter has teased what's to come.

Joining HELLO! for an exclusive interview, the actor opened up about his character's dynamic with former flame, Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil).

© Raymond Liu Eric Winter has teased some awkwardness between Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil) and Tim Bradford

"I think we're going to see Tim and Lucy continue to learn how to navigate their feelings while being on the job. We'll see them pick up in a place where they've shown that they care about each other and now they have to figure out, 'can we give each other space to do our job and allow our feelings to stay in a safe place but not rush anything and hope one person doesn't go astray?'"

Further expanding on Tim's arc, Eric added: "I do know we're gonna see Tim back in the field training rookies, which I think is what people always loved about Tim, I think people liked Metro Tim, but I think people do like training officer Tim, so we'll get him back out in the field."