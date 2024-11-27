Skip to main contentSkip to footer
BBC star quits after 25 years - details
The BBC logo is seen at the entrance at Broadcasting House, the BBC headquarters in central London.© Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Radio 4 host Mishal Husain is leaving the corporation

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
13 minutes ago
BBC presenter Mishal Husain is leaving the corporation after more than 25 years. The broadcaster, who is known for hosting Radio 4's Today programme, said she will "always be grateful for the opportunities" given to her by the BBC in a statement released on Wednesday. 

"My time at the BBC has involved many memorable moments, going to places I would never otherwise have seen, witnessing history and being part of live, national conversation on Radio 4," said Mishal, who first joined the BBC in 1998. 

Mishal Husain© BBC
Mishal Husain is leaving the BBC after 25 years

"I will always be grateful for the opportunities the BBC gave me, and wish the organisation and everyone who is part of it the very best."

The 51-year-old is moving to front a new interview series at financial and data media company Bloomberg, as editor-at-large of Bloomberg Weekend Edition.

Mishal began her career as a city reporter for the News in Islamabad, Pakistan, before joining Bloomberg Television. She started working at the BBC in 1998 as a junior producer for News 24.

mishal husain© Photo: BBC
Mishal joined the BBC in 1998

Her most notable roles include presenting The Today Debate, and previously, BBC World News. She has also fronted several 2024 general election debates this year.

BBC News chief executive Deborah Turness said: "Mishal leaves the BBC with an incredible journalistic legacy. After more than a decade on the Today programme she is going with our gratitude and affection and we wish her the best of luck in her new chapter.

mishal husain
Mishal is best known for hosting Radio 4's Today

"I very much hope the BBC and Mishal will get the chance to work together again one day."

Mishal isn't the only long-serving BBC star to step down this year. Earlier this month, Zoe Ball announced her departure as the host of Radio 2's Breakfast Show.

Zoe said: "After six incredible years on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, it's time for me to step away from the very early mornings and focus on family."

Zoe Ball on This Morning© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Zoe Ball announced her departure from the Radio 2 Breakfast Show earlier this month

The 54-year-old will remain on the station and said more news on what that would involve will be revealed in the new year. 

"I've decided it's time to step away from the early alarm call and start a new chapter," she told her listeners. 

Zoe Ball© Ray Burmiston
Zoe hosted the show for six years

"We've shared a hell of a lot, the good times, the tough times, there’s been a lot of laughter. And I am going to miss you cats."

She added she would also miss her colleagues, saying they were "like family to me".

Zoe later revealed that Scott Mills will be her replacement, moving from his afternoon show slot on the station. Her last show will be on Friday 20 December.

